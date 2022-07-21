MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins didn’t go far to get his replacement for Erik Martin, his longtime assistant coach who landed his first head coaching job at South Carolina State.
He just went down the hall to Josh Eilert’s office.
Huggins’ loyalty is legend in the basketball facility and this was simply another sign of it.
“He’s been waiting for a chance and we’re going to give him a chance. He knows a whole lot more what we do and how do things than someone on the outside,” Huggins said. “I think he deserves the opportunity. He’s a quality guy. He knows what we do and how we do it so I think we’d be foolish not to have him in the job.”
“He has a great basketball background as a player, in basketball operations and as a coach. Josh will be able to open up new recruiting avenues as he was a successful junior college basketball player in Kansas, which houses some of the best junior college basketball leagues and players in the country. He has conducted many of our camps and clinics and has met many coaches in West Virginia and in the surrounding areas. He is well-suited and capable of doing a great job for us.”
Eilert’s name is not well-known at the moment, but he has been on the WVU basketball staff for 15 years.
Eilert moves into the coaching role after serving as Assistant Athletics Director for Basketball Operations. He moved into the operations role on the staff in 2013 after spending the first six seasons under Huggins as the video coordinator.
For the 2016-17 season, Eilert served as an interim assistant coach. During that time, he was responsible for on-court scouting, off-campus recruiting and working with WVU’s wing players.
Eilert also was responsible for working with the team’s schedule.
Huggins’s relationship with Eilert began when he returned from his year out of college basketball to coach at Kansas State where Eilert was a graduate assistant. Huggins saw enough in him to bring him with him to WVU.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to move into an assistant coach role here at West Virginia,” Eilert said in the school’s release. “I’ve been lucky to work for a Hall of Fame coach for the past 15 years while patiently waiting to get back on the floor. I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Huggins, Coach (Larry) Harrison and Coach (Ron) Everhart, and certainly wish Coach Martin and his family all the best at South Carolina State.
“I’m excited to continue to build relationships on the recruiting trail, while representing this great state on and off the floor. I’m eager to get back on the floor to coach, scout and help develop our post players.”
Eilert was a first team all-Big 12 academic selection as a senior and four times was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He was awarded the Keith Amerson Academic Award in 2004.
A native of Osborne, Kansas, he earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Kansas State in 2004 and earned a master’s degree in College Student Personnel/Intercollegiate Athletics from the same school in 2007.
Eilert and his wife, Brandi, have two sons, Brendan and Tristan, and a daughter Emri.
