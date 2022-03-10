MORGANTOWN — Everyone talks about No. 6 Kansas’ offense. They have since back in the days of Wilt Chamberlain.
But as good as that is, it was the defense that stepped out front and center — and guards and forwards, too — as the top-seeded Jayhawks eliminated West Virginia from the Big 12 Basketball Championships in dominating and convincing style, 87-63, on Thursday.
The defeat not only eliminated the Mountaineers from the tournament but left them with a losing record for the season at 16-17, awaiting to see if they get a bid from the NIT — which is not guaranteed by any means, especially after the performance on Thursday afternoon — of the CBI.
After the game, Bob Huggins indicated they wanted to play in either tournament if invited.
“I talked to them about that after the game and they all wanted to play,” Huggins said. “Our goal is to bring home a trophy. That’s what we do. We set that as our goal every year. It’s obviously not going to be the one we wanted, it’s going to a trophy worth bringing home.”
There will be no trophy from this Big 12 Tournament. The defeat was ugly and overpowering, with the only real spice added when Huggins was ejected midway through the first half after Doug Sirmons, who now ought to spell his name with a T, hit Huggins with a pair of technical fouls, which is automatic ejection.
It came right after he called a foul on a frustrated Taz Sherman, who said something to Sirmons that gave him a technical and when Huggins came to his player’s defense, Sirmons was faster with his calls than Wyatt Earp was with a six-gun.
But that had nothing to do with the outcome of the game. By that time, the game was essentially over.
WVU had started 1 for 10 from the floor and was down 19-4 as Kansas was getting easy shot after shot while everything WVU did was challenged. They were physically overpowered and then losing their coach at that point left them mentally drained.
“We started off slow,” assistant head coach Larry Harrison, who took over in Huggins’ absence, said. “Then, when coach got thrown out, they were a little stunned trying to figure out what to do at that point. I told them thanks for not quitting in the locker room ... but the game was decided probably in the first 10 or 15 minutes.
“I really didn’t think he was in jeopardy of getting a second technical,” Harrison continued. “That just doesn’t happen. It just doesn’t happen. I really wasn’t concerned with the second one. The first one, you got to get the ref’s attention. The second one came pretty quick. The staff and players were kind of stunned.”
Obviously, this outcome wasn’t necessarily a surprise. Kansas has dominated WVU away from the Coliseum and they well may be a contender, maybe the top contender in a wide-open season, for the national title while WVU’s deficiencies have stood out all season.
WVU supposedly was ready to play despite having played Kansas State in a close, physical game the day before while Kansas was rested.
“I felt ready to play,” said Malik Curry, who led the Mountaineers with 10 points after being forced into action early when Keedy Johnson got two quick fouls. “I don’t think he should have got those fouls on him, but he did. When my name is called I try go and contribute and help my team the best I can.
“I was already warmed up from warm ups. There were only one or two minutes gone from the clock.”
Coming off a strong performance against Kansas State that included 21 points, Sean McNeil was hoping that his shooting slump was over but he couldn’t shake free at all, finishing with just four points on 1 for 9 shooting.
“Coming off the way I played yesterday they were obviously a little more dialed in,” McNeil said. “The looks I got were contested. I just didn’t hit them today.”
It was so bad that he and Taz Sherman, who normally carry the scoring load for WVU, ended the first half 0-for-12 combined, Sherman missing all eight of his attempts.
That said a lot about Kansas’ defense, which stymied WVU so badly that it shot just 16.1% from the field in the half with 5 field goals in 31 tries.
Sherman did come to life in the second half with all 10 of his points, but the only real reason they even played the second half was to fill time until the next game could on to ESPN.
WVU tried to cut into the lead in the second half, narrowing it at one point to 15 points, but really no one saw it as a rally because they couldn’t stop anything that Kansas wanted to do offensively. The onslaught started right out of the locker room with Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji scoring nine points in the first six minutes.
He wound up leading Kansas with 18 points while Jalen Wilson scored 15 and Christian Braun 11. Braun made it a double-double with 14 rebounds.
