MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia still has any shot at all at qualifying for the NCAA Championships this year short of winning the Big 12 Tournament, its chance rests on beating No. 6 Kansas in an 8 p.m. Saturday Coliseum showdown that will be carried on ESPN.
It sounds crazy to be talking such talk with the situation as it is. Certainly, you can't fall much deeper into a hole than the Mountaineers have as they've seen their record slip to 14-11, 3-9 in conference play.
They have lost nine of their last 10 and are now trying to get themselves jump-started by facing probably the best team in the Big 12, a team that beat them 85-59 in fabled Phog Allen Fieldhouse already this season.
But the word you hear most when they talk about the situation is "opportunity," for things could be worse and they could have no incentive at all.
But somehow, in the Net Rankings that the NCAA uses to fill out its tournament field, WVU stands at 68 and each of the six games left — three at home, three on the road — is played against a team with a higher ranking.
Winning those games could jump them back into tournament contention and if you ask Coach Bob Huggins, he'll tell you, as he told the media on Friday, "all six games are winnable."
If that sounds like insanity, it well may be but WVU has handled the Jayhawks well at the Coliseum and losing at Kansas doesn't figure into the mix. Last year, for example, WVU lost to the Jayhawks, 79-65, but the Mountaineers won 91-79 in Morgantown.
What's more, WVU has won six of its last games against Kansas in Morgantown and is 6-3 overall at home against KU.
So, there is much precedent for WVU to play far better than it did when Kansas ran WVU out of the gym last time in the second half, breaking open a 33-31 game by outscoring WVU, 52-28.
That has been a theme throughout the season, WVU playing solid basketball for a half, then leaving their game in the locker room at halftime.
"We played good the first half; second half we gave up an ungodly amount of baskets off turnovers. We threw the ball to them, we missed shots, everything was in transition.
"I thought we did pretty good in the half court, but as we obviously have propensity to do, we just kind of threw it to them. Then we missed shots and the transition thing just killed us."
Transition and big man David McCormick, who stands 6-10 and 250. Averaging only 9.4 points per game for the season, WVU had no answer for him in the first game as he scored 19 points with 15 rebounds, 10 of them offensive.
"I thought we did a pretty good job on him the first half. I'm sure, if it's close, Bill is going to throw the ball to him. As long as they don't come down and try to throw the ball to him every time, we'll be fine," Huggins said.
Bill, of course, is Kansas coach Bill Self. Putting those two against each other means there is a combined 1,663 coaching wins and just 610 losses. Huggins accounts for 914 of those wins and he's trying to put 40 years of coaching experience to use figuring out how to get his team to come out strong in the second half.
"I took a look at how we are going to play the second half better. We have played the first halves OK but have rolled over in the second half. We have to do better than that," Huggins said.
"What do we need to do in the locker room? What do we need to do coming out on the floor? What do we need to do be ready to play in the second half? Obviously, we haven't been ready. If it happens once or two ... OK, but it's happened way more than that."
And don't think Kansas can only hurt you with their big man. Two of their perimeter players scored more than 20 in the first game, but Huggins isn't about to concede an edge there.
"They're good, but you know what? Taz Sherman is pretty good, too. Sean McNeil has struggled a little bit but once he gets it going he's pretty good, too. I think we're on a par there. What hurts is the inside guys," Huggins said.
"I watch Taz and I think it's remarkable what he went through and he's doing what he's doing. Now if we can just get a couple of other guys doing what he's doing, then all of a sudden, we're a contender again," Huggins said.
Sherman is rapidly closing in on 1,000 points for WVU, needing just 33 entering the game.
There is one other question hanging over the Mountaineers and that is if Gabe Osabuohien, who missed the last game after drawing two technical fouls and an ejection in the previous game, will play.
Huggins hadn't decided yet on Friday.
