Leddie Brown named WVU offensive player of the week

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia gave out its weekly awards for the victory over Baylor, not using players who had won national or conference citations, and running back Leddie Brown once again was the offensive player of the week.
Brown carried the ball 27 times and picked up 93 yards including two touchdowns and, not to be overlooked, had 31 receiving yards as he continues to become more of a dual threat.
Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo was named the defensive player of the week after recording nine tackles, five of them solo and two of them for losses.
The offensive lineman of the week was center Chase Behrndt, who had spent most of the week working at other spots on the offensive line but when James Gmiter came down with COVID-19, it meant backup center Zach Frazier had to take Gmiter’s spot at guard and Behrndt went back in at center and had the top grade among WVU linemen.
Linebacker Exree Loe, who has been a special player on special teams for two years, was named the special teams player of the week while also performing well on defense.
The week’s blue collar award, which goes to the hardest worker, went to tight end Mike O’Laughlin, who had four catches, two of them in overtime, one gained a first-down on what was a fourth-down play.
The offensive scout team award went to quarterback Matt Cavallaro while the defensive scout team award went to redshirt safety Scottie Young while wide receiver Devell Washington was the scout special teams winner.
The juice squad, awarded for providing energy on the bench during the game, were sophomore offensive lineman Eddie Watkins, wide receiver Sam Brown, offensive lineman Jordan White and tight end Charles Finley.
---
Ja’Quay Hubbard, a mammoth offensive lineman who had transferred from Virginia, has finally been cleared to play for the Mountaineers by the NCAA, according to coach Neal Brown, but it’s possible that he won’t be able to get on the field for quite some time.
“He has received his waiver,” Brown said Tuesday. “Today will be the first day he’s been at practice in two weeks. He had a family member that was extremely ill, so he went home to spend time with that family member. That was an excused absence, but he had to quarantine, so today will be his first day back.”
Previously, Zack Dobson, a receiver from Middle Tennessee State, was cleared to play and was on Saturday’s dress list but did not play. Bryce Brand, a Maryland transfer, is expected to see a lot of action this year but was not cleared in time for the opener.
And Scottie Young, an Arizona transfer who plays in the secondary, will take this year as a redshirt transfer year.
---
As the NCAA awaits to announce when the Division I college wrestling season will take place, redshirt junior Noah Adams of the West Virginia University wrestling team has earned the No. 1 ranking at 197 pounds in WIN Magazine’s 2020-21 National Preseason Individual Rankings.
Adams, a native of Coal City, West Virginia, was crowned a Big 12 Champion at 197 pounds a year ago, completing the 2019 season with a 32-0 overall record, as well as a 13-0 mark against conference opponents.
In an impressive sophomore campaign, Adams was the first wrestler in program history to be named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year and the second to be picked as a finalist for the WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy.
Adams, a No. 2-seed in the 197-pound bracket at the 2020 NCAA Tournament, also earned All-America First Team honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association for the first time in his career and received the 2020 Hardman Award, an honor given to West Virginia’s amateur athlete of the year, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
---
Junior defender Jordan Brewster of the No. 7-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Brewster scored a goal and anchored a solid defensive effort in the Mountaineers’ 2-1 win over Texas on Oct. 2, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The North Canton, Ohio, native opened the scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the 17th minute, her first of the season. From there, Brewster helped WVU concede just four total shots to the Longhorns, including two on goal. In all, WVU outshot UT, 18-4, in the victory.
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team ranks No. 9 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Following a 2-1 win over Texas on Oct. 2, the Mountaineers (3-1, 3-1 Big 12) are down two spots from last week’s rankings but still sit in the nation’s top 10 for the third consecutive week to begin the season. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, only teams competing in the fall were considered for the poll. The number of teams appearing in each ranking is also lower due to the number of teams competing. The women’s poll features a Top 15 this season.
North Carolina (4-0) once again ranks No. 1 this week, ahead of No. 2 Florida State (4-0) and No. 3 Arkansas (3-0). A pair of Big 12 squads, No. 4 Oklahoma State (3-0-1) and No. 5 Kansas (3-0), round out the top five. Clemson (3-2) ranks No. 6 this week, with Duke (2-1-2) and Georgia (2-0-1) sitting at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. After WVU, Virginia (4-1-1) was placed No. 10.
