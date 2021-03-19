MORGANTOWN — The charm of the NCAA Championship, aka March Madness, comes from the way it has been able over the years to involve all those who watch it.
Of course, if you have attended a school in the past or presently, it is part of you. True, all of its sports belong to you as a fan, but there’s something more intimate, more involved than just being a fan come NCAA time.
Part of it, of course, is the type, which begins with the season’s opening tipoff and doesn’t end until the last upset is in the books and a champion is named. There is another part of it in that rather than watching teams playing once a week with players wrapped in plastic protection from head to toe so that they take on this non-human person you are watching players up close and personal, running around in shorts and T-shirts or something similar.
In the NCAA Tournament the athletes perform acts almost every time up and down the floor with agility and strength that are part ballet, part MMA fighting.
You would say they all wore their hearts on their sleeve, if they had sleeves, for their emotions are bared with each basket, each official’s call, each bad pass or steal and certainly on each slam dunk that seems to scream out, “TAKE THAT!” to a completely disgraced opponent.
And while in football they try to make coaches a part of the story — and certainly in reality they are — they often are lost on the sideline while basketball coaches, be they dapper as Jay Wright or as casual as Bob Huggins, are out there often involved in the action. Anyone who has seen Kansas State’s Bruce Weber involve himself in the action understands why, at game’s end, he is as worn out as his players.
You see the displeasure with each official’s call and the charge/block call is every bit as out in the open and crucial as football’s pass interference call, which never is right when it goes against you.
You, as a fan, become a part of the action as well or at least did before the COVID-19 pandemic quarantined you from attending games where you could let off a day’s worth of steam at the officials or mock the opponents while at the same time cheering your team.
Even when watching on television you find yourself screaming at the big screen in front of you.
Right now I will offer a suggestion. At the next game your team is playing in, have a group of friends over to watch, set up a video camera and record the group’s reaction to the game in real time.
Promise there will be a lot of laughs in the playback.
But the personal involvement has grown far deeper now that gambling not only has been made legal but is no further away than your smartphone or laptop.
Previously, you could become an alumnus of whatever team you had picked in the brackets, rooting for Briarpatch U against Duke one day then for Duke against Youlearnnothinghere U in the next game. Doesn’t matter that you never got past the seventh grade, you are there in your official university gear, guzzling beer like a frat brat and caught up in the action as if you were paying $35,000 a year to attend that school not counting room and board.
For a couple of weeks each March, we all are college kids again, owning this team or that team in our brackets and more important, owning this player or that player through the gambling site we are betting on.
You can bet over/under and not take a team or you can bet first 3-point shot made or any of a thousand propositions that completely scramble your brain, for you might own one team in the bracket while also owning a player on the opposing team to score 20 points.
Sports have always grabbed at us like that. That’s how a World Series came to be fixed and that was back 102 years ago, before television, before radio. It’s how college basketball has gone through a couple of point-shaving scandals and how the NFL wound up suspending Paul Hornung and Alex Karras for gambling on games.
The NCAA Tournament, though, is the fulfillment of everything a fan wants — action and someone and something to root for or against almost on a daily basis through the early spring.
In West Virginia, it starts Friday night and don’t lie, as much as you’ve bitched about the late starting time, you’re going to be there because you’re hooked — hooked on WVU, hooked on Miles McBride and Derek Culver, hooked on the NCAA Tournament.
That’s just the American way, so let’s get it started.
