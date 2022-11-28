MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons believes he's the "scapegoat" for the failures of the football team and says that all the reasons that were given out for his dismissal a week ago were group decisions involving himself, school President Gordon Gee and his No. 1 aide Rob Alsop, who is serving as interim AD as a search goes on.
Lyons gave a wide-ranging interview to MetroNews' Hoppy Kercheval on Monday morning in which he said he would have allowed Brown to continue as football coach if he had been given the chance and that he maintains bitterness toward Gee and Alsop.
"I'm the scapegoat," Lyons said as the interview began, noting that while the two-year contract extension he gave Brown, who possess a 21-24 record in four years, was approved not only by Gee and Alsop but by David Alvarez, the chairman of the Board of Governors.
"That's not just a Shane Lyons decision. There are other people involved in that including the president," Lyons said.
Lyons said there was much discussion over what would become the central — but not only — issue in his dismissal.
Brown had coached two years with a .500 record when the contract extension came up.
"I get it, his record was .500 at the time. I looked at the trajectory of the program, where it was heading. It was heading in the right direction; the culture was right. The recruiting was right," Lyons said.
"His name had come up for a couple of jobs, Auburn and South Carolina. As an athletic director you say what if he wins the next year. Well, if he won the next year his buyout was like $1.5 or $2 million, which is not much in our situation.
"My thinking was we need to increase his buyout to $5 million if he ends up winning. We did that but we had to negotiate on the other side which said if he stays and you fire him, he earns 100% of his salary."
The negotiations went on for a while.
"We pitched it to say we want to keep Neal and we think he is the future of the football program and we need to go back to his agents and make it happen. This didn't happen overnight. There were several back and forths. President Gee was involved, Rob Alsop was involved and ultimately the chairman of the board of governors David Alvarez signed off," Lyons said.
"These kind of deals on these type of contracts with a high-profile football coach, it's done in collaboration with other individuals. I'm not placing blame on others. It was the deal that I thought was best moving forward.
"I think he checks every box we're looking for in a football coach," Lyons continued. "The one big box he hasn't checked is he has to win more football games. I believe that's coming the future," Lyons said.
"When we hired him there was dancing in the streets. It was the right hire. Neal's thought of very highly in the football world.
Things did not work out as hoped but Lyons said he was "blindsided" when called in to be told he was going to be let go by Gee.
"It was a big surprise," Lyons said. "Two weeks earlier I have a text message that says 'I know there's a lot of pressure surrounding us (meaning he and I with the football program) but I wouldn't want to be in the foxhole with anyone but you.'"
When asked by Kercheval what had changed since the text to lead to the firing, Lyons replied:
"You tell me. Nothing has changed."
This was about more than the future of Brown and the contract extension. In fact, Lyons said that did not come up in the discussion that day.
"I asked President Gee, 'Why are we making the change?'" Lyons said. "One thing that came up was him saying we're not aggressive enough in Name, Image and Likeness."
Lyons' answer was that the athletic department was being as aggressive as it could be without crossing the line that would get them involved with Title IX this year. The Trust maintained the department had to be more involved.
"The Trust wants us to be involved in a number of different areas where we just can't be," Lyons said. "I was going to cross the line to jeopardize the integrity of the department in federal funding. I was willing to go up to the line as much as I could, to promote it and be involved.
"I support NIL 100%. That's just a different pot of money. In speeches I give I tell people they have three choices ... they give it to scholarships, to operations and capital projects or to the Trust."
