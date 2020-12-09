MORGANTOWN — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the Coliseum to face Robert Morris at 7 p.m. tonight for the first time since stunning No. 4 Baylor on March 7 this year, just before they shut down college basketball due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They do so with a 4-1 record that was authored entirely away from home, the only loss being by five points to No. 1 Gonzaga, and coming off a solid road victory over Georgetown in which they may have discovered the secret ingredient to lifting them into national contention.
And that secret ingredient was ... may we have a drum roll, please.
Junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.
WVU has world class big men in Derek Culver and Oscar Tschiebwe. It has a budding star in Miles “Deuce” McBride at point guard. It has potential long-range bombers in Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.
It was lacking, though, an exciting, motivating, slashing man on the wing, assets all possessed by Matthews and that sometimes would come to the forefront but that weren’t consistently displayed.
Against Georgetown, Matthews scored 13 points, but it wasn’t how many points he scored that was important but it was how, for he had two monstrous dunks, one an alley-oop fast break from McBride, the other by driving the lane and going up hard at the rim.
He added a big-time 3-point basket, four rebounds and two assists and two steals to give the Mountaineers not only another option to take advantage of but a tremendous boost in morale and confidence.
Don’t believe Matthews is that important, do you?
Well, in his career he has 15 games in double figures and WVU is 12-3 in those games.
More important, in the last 12 of those games the Mountaineers are 11-1.
Matthews understands that when he is aggressively pushing himself and the ball to the basket, it lifts him and his teammates to heights they don’t seem to attain without it.
“I just feel like when I can get to the rim and dunk the ball like that I have opened up all the facets of my game,” Matthews said after the Georgetown victory. “I feel like I can pretty much do everything pretty much good, not great. Obviously, I want to do them all great over the next years.
“If I make a play like that, the defense has to respect it and knows that I can blow by them or shoot a mid-range shot or whatever the case may be. I feel that opens up a lot for me and if I go down the lane, it opens up a lot for the shooters or if they come to me it opens our big guys and I can throw a lob for them.”
See, the team aspect of it is what makes Matthews so important for his value may be more as team leader than a floor leader. He puts team first, thinks about the team first and expresses it as well as anyone you will ever hear put forth a description of what a team really is.
“If you have a bad game, we’re always in each other’s ear, trying to talk each other up. We won’t be negative. That will only hurt us as a team,” Matthew said. “If you have guys like Taz or Sean, they might shoot 7 of 7 in one game 0 of 7 the next game. It’s not what they do on their own that will help them. They know they got brothers that will push for them to be successful.
“We are a close group and we don’t ever want to see each other fall. We’re always picking each other up and I think that is helping us in these games. It didn’t help us against Gonzaga but we learned off that, we built off that and came and got one off that.”
He is the middle of that.
“This has been my most fun year I’ve had at West Virginia basketball. I think we are building on something great. We actually love each other. I tell the guys I love them every time I get off the phone with one of them or leave one of their apartments,” he said.
If the chemistry is there and the ability is there and you have a coach who is headed for the Basketball Hall of Fame, you have all the ingredients for a championship run.
All you need is to turn the oven on to bake that cake and Matthews may well have figured out how to turn the oven that is WVU’s basketball team in their last game.
Basketball is a game of emotions of the minute and those emotions are catching.
“Basketball is a game of runs. There’s a time for you to make a big play and the team gets into it. I think that’s one thing we need to work on more as team, talking from the sideline more. We have no fans in the stands, so the only advantage you have is your team talking and I think if we’re able to do that we’ll have more of those moments where if we have a big play we will grow off that and another one will grow off that we’ll just keep making big plays until we have a 12-0 or 15-0 run.
“That’s how it goes. Georgetown had their runs but had to weather the storm and make our own plays.”
And now they try to recapture what they had at Georgetown against Robert Morris, who has played only once, beating Pittsburgh city rival Point Park, 75-67.
A year ago they went 20-14 and were 13-5 in Northeast Conference Play.
They are a team that leans heavily on the 3-point shot, shooting 783 of them last year. Compare that to the 542 taken by WVU last year.
Robert Morris will have to hit its 3s if it is to compete because they cannot match up with WVU down low, their best big man being AJ Bramah, who stands 6-7 but at 210 pounds will look dwarfed by Culver and Tshiebwe.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.