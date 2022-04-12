Rose Marie Vanata, 102, of Dilliner, Pa., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Stonerise Nursing Home in Morgantown. Born in Hebzibah, W.Va. on Nov. 20, 1919, she was a daughter of the late William and Carmella (Matucci) Patrick. A faithful member of the Morgantown Church o…