MORGANTOWN — When the Big 12 issued its 2022 pre-season baseball poll West Virginia found itself predicted to finish eighth in the 10-team conference, which now looks like one of those Chicago Tribute “Dewey Beats Truman” headlines.
See, as we all awoke on Sunday and Monday morning, the Mountaineers were firmly entrenched atop the standings.
True, it was early, but two series into the season they had won two of three at TCU and followed that up by sweeping Baylor at Mon County Ballpark.
Make no doubt, WVU was well aware of what was going on.
“It’s always fun to prove people wrong,” pitcher Ben Hampton said after raising his record to 5-2 with a Saturday victory over Baylor.
Coach Randy Mazey admits he wasn’t happy with his team’s pre-season placement. Sort of made him feel like Rodney Dangerfield, getting no respect, so much so that now he’s starting to crack jokes like Dangerfield.
“To be honest, I really was upset when that poll came out and we were picked eighth,” he said. “I really wish they had picked us ninth, because when you do that, it gives you every bit of motivation to play. We’ve used that to our advantage in years past.
“It makes you play with a chip on your shoulder. That’s the way we like to play. It challenged our pride a little bit and when you challenge the pride of a bunch of kids who work as hard as our kids, then this is what you get.”
Certainly, it’s too early to take it seriously, especially with Oklahoma State scheduled to come to Mon County Ballpark this weekend with a 23-9 record, 7-2 in the Big 12, but what people had better start taking seriously is the way WVU has gotten to the point where it is 20-10 and 5-1.
The Mountaineers are no one-trick pony.
They steal bases, but also hit home runs. They pitch well and complement it with solid defense. They find ways to win games and when there are no ways left to find, they invent new ways.
They have won on walk-off home runs and walk-off walks.
They have stolen home.
The top of their batting order delivers one day, the bottom another day.
If Victor Scott isn’t stealing four bases in a game or stealing a couple of extra base hits from the opposition with spectacular catches, Austin Davis is homering and making a rally-killing defensive play or J.J. Wetherholt is collecting four hits or Hampton cranking up a mound gem.
And when Hampton is pitching well, it means the defense is playing well.
“Defense has been incredible all year,” Hampton said after the Baylor victory when Scott and Davis came to his rescue. “I didn’t quite have the velocity or location I normally have. The defense made some incredible plays in center — AD cutting that ball off was big time. We turned some big double plays in situations that could have changed the game.”
“It doesn’t just happen, though. There’s a cause and effect at work.
“We play defense on the day Ben pitches because of the way Ben pitches. He pitches quick, infielders stay locked in, outfielders stay locked in, there’s no long innings on defense. Long innings make it hard to play defense. He throws a lot of strikes, so you have to play defense for him,” Mazey said.
It becomes a “whatever-it-takes” kind of thing. Take the Baylor victory in which Austin Davis got a bunt base hit that carried over the pitcher’s head.
An accident? Luck?
Not on your life.
“That was a big play by AD, bunting the ball over the pitcher’s head. A lot of people think that’s an accident, but that’s a play he practices,” Mazey said. “”We get into a close game late and our guys feel like they can win it every time.”
That’s because they are always a bloop or a blast, a clutch hit or a stolen base away from lighting the fuse on a game-winning rally or a pitch or diving stop away from defusing such a rally from an opponent.
Take the pressure they put on the opponents on the base paths, already surpassing 100 steals with 102 to rank third in the nation, Scott tied for fourth with 25 and Davis tied for 14th in 19 steals in 22 tries.
It makes WVU offensive baseball look something like Bob Huggins’ basketball team that won games back in the “Press Virginia” days.
“It’s just kind of happening,” Scott said. “You have to credit everybody for that. Without everybody, it would not be possible. We have a lot of guys who are super fast, so we’ve got to keep on going.”
And that speed works on defense, too.
“I like the phrase defense wins game,” Scott said. “You always have the offense but it helps to have a couple of fighter jets out there flying around.”
Will it last? Who knows?
“It’s hard to win a series in this league. To win any series in this league at any time is hard to do. To do it the first two weekends is really good,” Mazey said. “Soon as you get overconfident in this league, it kicks you right in the gut.”
So. they’ll just keep scratching it out as they go along, one at a time.
“If you try to win tomorrow’s game to win the Big 12 championship, that will never work out,” Mazey said. “But you have to try to win the first pitch of the game. As long as you compete on every single pitch of the game, I think we have a pretty good team.
