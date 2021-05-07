MORGANTOWN — It was late Wednesday afternoon and out on the field at Mon County Ball Park, West Virginia’s baseball team was getting ready for an important game against a ranked Backyard Brawl rival in Pitt.
The season had not been kind to the Mountaineers to date so this game carried something more than just rivalry status. A victory over a ranked team could get the team cranked up for a late run toward the Big 12 Tournament.
As they were going through batting practice, the word reached the dugout that one of their own, former WVU pitcher John Means, had a perfect game working for Baltimore in Seattle.
They immediately switched the telecast onto the video board and the players became engrossed in the drama unfolding before them, a drama that would end with Means facing 27 batters in pitching a no-hitter that could have — no, should have — been a perfect game before a wild pitch on a third strike that allowed one batter to reach base.
“We were watching him on the scoreboard. It was pretty good for our team, too, to watch a former Mountaineer do what he did and watch the celebration. It was neat to associate with a guy accomplishing a feat like that,” WVU Baseball Coach Randy Mazey said.
Many of the Mountaineers’ players knew Means, even though he left WVU after the 2014 season when he went 6-2 with a 3.13 ERA before being drafted in the 11th round by the Orioles.
“After the All-Star game a couple of years ago, he and his wife stopped by here. It was pretty cool. Meansie spoke to the team and we showed them around. Him making the All-Star game was a milestone that had never happened here. Now, here’s another one. Everyone who ever wore the Mountaineer uniform is really proud of him,” Mazey said.
Mazey was named WVU’s baseball coach in July 2012, as they were entering the Big 12. He had been head coach at Charleston Southern and Eastern Carolina before then and had spent the previous year as pitching coach at TCU.
School would be starting in another month and Mazey had to do some really quick recruiting.
“We just had time to research,” Mazey said. “It seems like that’s all we did was try to find players. Meansie’s name came up and Derek Matlock, who was coaching for me then, went up to somewhere in New York to see him pitch.”
Means had pitched at Fort Scott Community College after having been drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 46th round out of Gardner Edgerton High School in Edgerton, Kansas. He was planning on signing with the Braves but was injured when a scout came to see him, causing him to suggest he go to college first.
After the year at Fort Scott, the 6-3 left-hander went off to play in the Cape Cod summer baseball league, and that’s where Matlock saw him.
“He came back and said, ‘I think this kid is going to be pretty good,’” Mazey said. “We were just going into the Big 12 and we needed help on the mound right away, so we brought him in here that summer. He just continued to impress while he was here.”
Playing at WVU for two years, he put together a 10-6 career record with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 141.2 innings while walking just 40.
“His stuff just had to get a little bit better. He had a big breaking ball when he got here. He always had a pretty good change up. He was hitting 90 with his fastball. Now he’s throwing 94, 95, so he had to get bigger and stronger.”
But the big thing, even more than his stuff, was his approach.
“He would literally learn something every time he pitched — win, lose or draw,” Mazey said. “It was just a matter of time for him to adjust to a level of pitching he wasn’t used to pitching at. He did that and continued to get better the longer he was here.”
You ask Mazey what he saw in Means then and he points out that he pretty much had the right approach.
“He’s a really family-oriented kind of kid and has a lot of pride in his professionalism. He drives himself. He’s just trying to be the best John Means he can ever be” Mazey said.
Mazey then offered a scary observation a day after he came one pitch from perfection, giving him a 4-0 record to go with a 1.32 ERA in the American League.
“I still think he’s scratching the surface of what he’s capable of doing,” Mazey said.
If right, he knows he may have nurtured a special talent who will leave a lasting impression on Major League Baseball.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.