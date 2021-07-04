MORGANTOWN— Miles “Deuce” McBride has reached his decision about his future. He made an official announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
The man who could have been the central figure on West Virginia’s 2021-22 basketball team has reportedly informed Coach Bob Huggins that he plans to remain in the NBA draft, skipping his junior and senior season with the Mountains.
“I just wish him the best,” Huggins said. “He’s comfortable at what they are telling him where he is going to go.”
McBride, who with Derek Culver made up the heart of the Mountaineers last year, has reportedly wowed at the NBA Combine and workouts, leading to his moving up into the first round on most NBA mock drafts.
McBride made a huge jump as a player from his freshman to sophomore season at WVU. He averaged 15.9 points per game while grabbing 4.8 rebounds and giving out 3.9 assist per contest.
More important than the numbers were his performances at clutch moments, often taking the game over both on the offensive and defensive side to virtually will his team to victory.
Huggins has spent much of the off-season building a team while blindfolded, awaiting decisions from McBride, shooting guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil and center Derek Culver.
Culver opted to enter the NBA draft a month ago, while Sherman decided to take advantage of one more season of eligibility at WVU.
McNeil, also on Saturday, announced his intention to return to the team for the 2021-22 season.
Huggins has gone out and built a roster to make up for the potential losses,
“We’ll be fine, especially offensively,” he said on Saturday morning.
To replace McBride he has coming back sophomore Kedrian Johnson, who gained valuable experience last year, but most likely to earn the starting job is Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry.
“Curry will really attack the rim,” Huggins said, having seen Curry in action.
He differs from McBride in that McBride would begin to attack and pull up for mid-range jump shots, while Curry likes to continue to the basket. Without Culver down low, the path should be clear for him to get there.
Huggins also likes the fact that he has active wing players in Jalen Bridges, Seny Ndiaye, Taj Thweatt and Isaiah Cottrell, who is rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon and is making encouraging progress.
They will be joined by transfers Pauly Paulicap from DePaul and Dimon Carrigan from Florida International.
At the same time fifth-year senior Gabe Osabuohien gives WVU a rebounding and defensive presence up front.
