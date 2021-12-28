Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington and West Virginia's Sean McNeil shared Big 12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week while Brockington was also named the Newcomer of the Week. McNeil picked up his second career award and first of the season. Brockington earned his first player of the week recognition and second as the top newcomer.
McNeil scored a game-high 23 points in WVU's only game of the week, an 82-52 win over Youngstown State. All 23 points came in the second half. The senior guard was 8-of-9 from the field (88.9%) and 4-of-4 from 3-point range. He also shot 75 percent from the free throw line.
Brockington recorded his Big 12-best sixth double-double of the season in last week's game against Chicago State, finishing with 20 points and matching his career high with 13 rebounds. The senior guard had never registered a double-double in his career prior to this season. He also matched his career high with four steals and dished out three assists while going 8-of-8 from the free throw line.
