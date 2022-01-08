MORGANTOWN — It has become apparent that this West Virginia University basketball team is going to toy with your heart day in and day out.
Start slowly, play badly while doing it, fall behind and then find some way to gather together and rally from behind.
It was exactly the formula WVU used again on Saturday before 12,919 fans on Saturday in a heart-stopping, 71-68, victory over Kansas State.
They started the day falling behind by 17 points, 23-6, chipped away in the first half but still trailed by 13 at the half, then caught fire in the second half against a game, undermanned Wildcats team, took the lead and then had to survive a buzzer beatwe from 3-point range that fell short.
Whenever you have a game like that — as West Virginia had against Clemson, UAB and Marquette, coming from far back to draw almost even before losing that one, you have to have a number of players who come up with close plays.
But this game outdid itself in creating clutch opportunities that the Mountaineers capitalized on as they rushed back into contention, especially from a couple of players who had been in COVID-19 quarantine for a week.
Taz Sherman and Gabe Osabuohien put themselves back together enough to become dominant when the going was at its toughest while Sean McNeil and Keedy Johnson turned in stirring performances.
And, finally, it was Jalen Bridges, who played only 16:42 and did not make a basket, who had the deciding points at the end, sinking a pair of pressurized free throws.
But what is a clutch performance? What makes one man a clutch performer and another not, even if that player is a high scorer?
Take Sherman. He was lost during the week he was out.
"It was difficult. My life is so involved in basketball that you don't know what to do when you don't have it," Sherman said.
He lost himself in video, when he wasn't running. "I was watching shows and playing "Call of Duty," he said. "My life, more than half of each day revolves around basketball. then with this, it was watching shows, playing "Call of Duty" or sleeping. The rotation repeated every day. It got pretty boring, so I'm glad to be back.:
The shows he watched were "Demon Slayer," "Assassination Classroom" and "Blacklist" and he turned into a demon slayer and assassin as he scored 14 points.
One was a 3 with 7:18 left that gave WVU the lead for good.
"Some people got it, some people don't," Sherman said when asked what goes into making clutch shots. "Some people feel that pressure, and then some people treat that pressure just like a normal shot.
"Some people live for that moment. I live for that moment, but I think I could have done a better job with that today, especially at the end of the half with that turnover and then come off the screen and have a shot clock violation."
"I feel like anything under 3 minutes, 4 minutes is classified as a clutch shot."
It's nothing new with him. When asked what makes a clutch shooter, coach Bob Huggins immediately thought of Sherman with any coaxing.
"He's a special guy. He makes those two shots. Those are tough shots and he makes them like,'OK, I'm back."'
But it isn't only making shots that goes into it.
"Me, being a leader, I got to make sure everyone doesn't get down on themselves. It may look out of reach but my job is to let everyone know this is not impossible. We played better teams and had to come back from bigger deficits.
"At half time it was OK, let's calm ourselves down, play better defense, get into our offense, get in transition, secure the rebound, secure the possession. You got to consciously communicate that to the guys," Sherman cntinued.
If there is a special quality in coming through when needed, Huggins let the secret out.
"I think the biggest thing is the will to win," Huggins said. "I think Gabe Osabuohien has the will to win. Everyone's like, 'but he can't shoot.' OK, he can't shoot, but he makes plays. He makes play after play after play that enables us to win games. It's not all making shots.
"In some cases it comes down to ball security. Obviously Keedy is our best guy at ball security, not throwing the ball away. Everyone has a job to do and the guys who do that job above and beyond are the guys who have that will to win ... or the will not to lose, no matter how you want to look at it."
Of course, there are guys who just make clutch shots, like McNeil, who led WVU's comeback with 26 points, including 4 of 6 from 3.
But McNeil also went above and beyond when he missed a shot under the basket, got the rebound and spotted Sherman loose behind the 3-point line and got the ball out to him for one of his key baskets.
What makes a clutch shooter?
"You try not to think about it. It's just the next shot. You don't want to pressure yourself, it's just a shot that has to go in, just like every other shot," McNeil said. "I hit a couple of [them] but JB and Keedy hitting those free throws were probably the biggest points of the game."
Johnson's free throws came with a 67-65 lead and 15 seconds left, but it was Bridges' free throws that showed how tough it really can be.
Four seconds remained, WVU led, 69-68, and Bridges went to the line. He sank the first, then Kansas State tried to freeze him by calling time out. All of sudden discussions were breaking out everywhere and Bridges was visible irritated.
But then Bridges returned to free throw line and got the whistle from the official but McNeil interrupted.
"I didn't mean to freeze him like that but wanted to make sure we got our matchups right," McNeil said, knowing they would need a stop to win no matter what. "I got a bunch of heat from the crowd. He hit the free throws so it worked out all right."
WVU guard Malik Curry went down with what appeared to be a knee injury and was helped off the court. He was on crutches after the game but there was no diagnosis at the moment. "He'll play if it isn't broken."
