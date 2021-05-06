MORGANTOWN — Call it “the imperfect perfect game” that former West Virginia University left-hander John Means threw for the Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon as he authored a 6-0 victory.
Means, who has been one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers this season with an array of low-90s sinkers, curve and elusive change ups, retired all 27 batters he faces ... sort of.
Perfect game? Not really, for a game to be perfect you must allow no baserunners and the problem was that he managed, somehow, to find a way to let one of those batters reach base as he struck out Sam Haggerty, the third strike eluding the catcher, allowing Haggerty to reach first base safely.
The pitch was ruled a strike out and a wild pitch.
Moments later Haggerty tried to steal second base and was thrown out.
So much for the Mariners offense for the day as Means record jumped up to 4-0 this year while his ERA fell to microscopic 1.37 as he hurled the season’s third no-hitter, joining former Pittsburgh Pirates Joe Musgrove, who threw one for the San Diego Padres, and the Chicago White Sox Carlos Rodon.
While he missed the perfect game it still was a unique no-hitter. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, baseball’s statisticians, it was believed to be the first non-perfect game with no walks, no hit batters and no errors.
Means felt he had some heavenly help along the way, despite the disappointment that came with missing the perfect game.
“I know my dad was back there today, telling me what pitch to throw,” he told Masnsports.com, which covers the Orioles.
His father, Alan, died last year after fighting pancreatic cancer. None of his family, which includes wife Caroline, a former professional soccer player, son, McCoy, or his mother were with the team in Seattle.
Adding to the intrigue in the game was that Means had never pitched more than seven innings in a major league game before.
The no-hitter was the first by an Orioles pitcher since 1969. That no-hitter was pitched by a guy named Jim Palmer, who currently resides in the Hall of Fame.
The Birds did have one no-hitter since then but it was the work of four pitchers who combined on the gem.
Means’ no-hitter, therefore, ended the longest streak without a no-hitter of any current franchise. The Pittsburgh Pirates now have the longest streak without an individual no-hitter, their last coming in 1976 from John Candelaria. They have had a combined no-hitter also since then.
Means did not have all of his pitches working against Seattle.
“To be honest, i can’t even put it into words right now,” he said after the game. “I felt OK all game, didn’t really have a changeup until the end, but I was glad I got it going.”
Without the change, Means relied heavily on his inside fastball to keep the hitters off the plate.
“I have to be able to do that to get the changeup working,” he said “Sevvy (catcher Pedro Severino) called a great game.
“Those fastballs saved me,” he said.
An 11th-round draft pick out of WVU by the Orioles, Means went 6-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 12 starts in his junior year at WVU, 2014.
He debuted in the minor leagues at Delmarva of the Class A South Atlantic league in 2015 and threw a seven-inning hitter there.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
