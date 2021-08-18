MORGANTOWN — It is the game within the game, a big part of the package that is college football.
To most fans, the game is played on Saturdays, be it day or night, with the stands filled with students, alumni, fans of both teams under the unblinking eye of the television cameras that now cover every game.
To them it is watch the ball football, for in the end that is the product they are selling — big plays, hard hits.
But there is another game on other days, one where games are really won but even more importantly to the participants positions are won.
Neal Brown, West Virginia’s coach, noted on Tuesday after the Mountaineers held their final practice at the end of what is the traditional camp, school starting on Wednesday, that “football is a practice sport. It really is.”
At the time he was talking about young running back Tony Mathis Jr., who had missed Tuesday’s practice with a minor injury after having had been the shining star of Saturday’s scrimmage.
“His best days are scrimmage days, which I guess is good and bad,” Brown said. “I tell our guys all the time this is a practice sport. In baseball, you play more games than you practice. Basketball you usually play more games than you practice, but in football, we play 12 to 16 games and we practice a whole lot more.
“You have to earn trust in practice.”
What is football practice, though. Football, in so many ways, is like basketball in that it is a one-on-one sport and those one-on-one battles in practice are the fiber of the game.
At West Virginia, there is one one-on-one matchup that would be Ali-Frazier if it were a boxing match, but since it is football and not boxing, WVU coaches and players have to settle for watching Mesidor-Frazier in the middle of the line. Center and nose guard. Zach Frazier, that is, the Fairmont Senior High phenom.
This, to West Virginia, is Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA, Sam Huff vs. Jim Brown in the NFL, Willie Mays vs. Warren Spahn in MLB.
Each was a freshman All-American last year and they go eyeball to eyeball day after day in WVU practices.
“The great thing is they are both all in,” Neal Brown said. “They are never on ‘the list’ (meaning not going out there competing). They don’t say a whole lot, but they give you everything you want the whole time. They love to practice. They love to compete.”
“Mesidor and Frazier has been fun to watch,” admitted defensive line coach Andrew Jackson, coaching his first year at WVU. “I won’t say one person has won that. They are both good, young talents.”
He, of course, watches mostly what his nose guard, Mesidor, does.
“He is going to be really damn good,” Jackson said. “I can see that guy playing on Sunday.”
And on the other side, Frazier seems to be on the express train to the NFL.
“They battle ... and they appreciate each other. That’s important,” Brown said. “You come in here and ask Akheem Mesidor and he knows that Zach is making him better. Zach Frazier really values that Akheem Mesidor is making him better, and that’s not always the case.”
That is the daily main event. But to Brown, the undercard isn’t bad.
“Jackie Matthews vs. Wheaton,” Brown said, referring to cornerback Matthews and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton. “They have been really active in the spring and now in the fall. That’s a battle that’s gone both ways and they are both making each other better, not only one-on-one in coverage but in the run game as well. Jackie has improved Bryce’s ability to block.”
And then there’s the eternal battle between middle linebacker and running back, in this case Josh Chandler and Leddie Brown.
“They face off a lot. They understand each other and push each other make each other better,” Brown said.
