MORGANTOWN — It took the sharp eye of sportswriter Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com to come up with a statistic that emphasizes just how different the defense Neal Brown brought with him from Troy was from the way defenses have run at West Virginia for years and years.
The defense, of course, was installed a year ago by defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and improved upon this year since his exit over the summer by the dual coordinators Jordan Lesley and Jahmile Addae, and how it differs bubbled to the surface through middle linebacker Tony Fields.
Fields, a graduate transfer from Arizona, came in this year and currently leads the Big 12 and the Mountaineers in tackles, but they are not as you might have expected them to be.
Fields owns 53 tackles this year, but only 18 of them are solo stops while he has 35 assisted tackles, nearly twice the total.
How odd is this statistical aberration?
Well, going back to 2014, it is the only time the Mountaineers’ leading tackler had more assists than solo stops and the only other time it was even close was last year — the first year in the defense now being run — when Sean Mahone led WVU with 80 total tackles, 42 of them solo and 38 assists.
Before that it was David Long Jr. in 2018 with 76 solo stops and 35 assists; Al-Rasheed Benton in 2017 with 78 solo and 32 assists; Justin Arndt in 2016 with 86 solo stops and 28 assists; then in 2015 and 2014 it was Nick Kwiatkowski, now an NFL starter, with 63 and 27 and 65 and 31.
Those are stats, but how does that figure into the philosophy of the defense?
Head coach Neal Brown wasn’t sure.
“I probably don’t have a good answer for you, but I know this: We’ve put a huge emphasis on running to the football and playing with great effort,” he said. “I think we’re doing that for the most part, and that may be one of the reasons behind some of the assists. But I don’t probably have a great answer on that.”
Good thing Jordan Lesley was around.
“The next time you have a question for any of the defensive linemen, that’s the one stat I talk about more than any other stat — assisted tackles,” Lesley said.
And why?
“What that tells me is you’re around the football,” he said. “So, yeah, that stat matters a lot. It’s my No. 1 stat as far as individual stats go.
“Sacks are one thing, tackles for a loss are one thing. You either get those by talent level or the scheme creates them,” Lesley said.
But assisted tackles are something else.
“Assisted tackles are simply a choice to be around the football,” Lesley said. “Darius or Dante Stills or any of those guys, you ask them, that’s the one thing I talk about with those guys. I look at assisted tackles.
“At the end of the year, especially if it’s a linebacker or defensive lineman who has a high number of those, well, that tells me what I need to know about your effort, because you’re around the football. It’s pretty simple.”
---
WVU’s awards for the Kansas State game:
Linebacker Tony Fields, who had 15 tackles against Kansas State, won the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week.
Awards given out for the K-State team by the Mountaineer coaching staff:
Offensive lineman of the week – Zach Frazier; Special teams player of the week – Dante Bonamico; Defensive player of the week – Sean Mahone; Offensive player of the week — Jarret Doege.
Blue collar award — Mike O’Laughlin; Juice award – J.P. Hadley, and Scout team players of the week – Devell Washington, Sean Martin and Ja’Quay Hubbard.
---
WVU’s series with Texas, which renews on Saturday at noon, is a strange one. WVU leads the all-time series, 5 wins to 4, but surprisingly is 4-1 when playing in Austin. WVU is the only Power 5 school to be ranked in the Top Ten among NCAA stats in total defense, rush defense, pass defense and interceptions. WVU running back Leddie Brown is ranked sixth nationally in total touchdowns with 10, eighth in rushing yards with 694, eighth in rushing yards per game at 115.7, eighth in rushing touchdowns with eight and 10th in total points with 60. WVU threw four interceptions against Texas in last year’s loss.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.