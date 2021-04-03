MORGANTOWN — The Deuce is loose only this time it's not a good thing for West Virginia.
WVU's All-Big 12 guard Miles "Deuce" McBride has decided to put his name into the NBA Draft, announcing it on Friday evening via social media.
The rules allow him to return to school. The deadline for an early entry player to apply for this year’s NBA Draft is Sunday, May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The deadline for an early entry player to withdraw from the NBA Draft is Monday, July 19 at 5 p.m. ET.
The draft lottery is June 22 and the NBA draft is at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
"First off, I would like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible," he wrote in his announcement. "From the first time I picked up a basketball my dream has been to one day be in a position to play in the NBA. After conversations with my family and WVU coaching staff, I have decided that I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point. I'm excited to go through this process."
Once WVU's deepest position, he joins guards Taz Sherman, who could return for one more year, and Sean McNeil, who has two years of eligibility left, in declaring for the draft. Both plan to see what the NBA says and has left open their return to college ball.
Jordan McCabe, another guard, opted to enter the NCAA's transfer portal and has already committed to UNLV.
They join starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who also announced he is entering the transfer portal but has not yet finished his re-recruitment and decided upon a school.
McBride would be entering his junior year if he comes back. The one-time two-sport star at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, where he was a highly recruited quarterback before breaking a leg as well as a top basketball recruit who Bob Huggins recruited while injured and without ever having seen him play.
McBride had a strong freshman season as he averaged 9.5 points a game. He had a number of key plays late in games to earn a reputation as a clutch player.
This past season, his game grew dramatically as he split his time between playing the point and off the ball, averaging 15.8 points a game, 49 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. His assist-turnover ratio was second in the Big 12 and he twice scored 30 or more points.
He burned Kansas for 31 points with seven rebounds and seven assists and in the opening NCAA victory over Morehead State he scored 30 points, making 11 of 17 shots, including four of five 3-point shots.
McBride finished the season shooting 41.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.3 percent from the free throw line.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.