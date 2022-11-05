MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia’s offense has developed any type of identity through the season’s first eight games — only three of which went the Mountaineers’ way — it is as a team that can score points.
They have done so because they have a solid, experienced offensive line and a room full of running backs capable of making yardage behind them, to go with a passing attack which is dangerous but which has not yet reached its potential.
They travel to Ames, Iowa, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+ to play a game that on the national scene creates not a ripple of interest as the opponent is Iowa State. Both are 3-5 teams, WVU with one Big 12 victory, the Cyclones with none.
But, in its own way, it is an intriguing match up, especially from the WVU standpoint as they are playing for a coach in Neal Brown who is in trouble and must find a way to win, on the road, with a defense that has leaked like a 15-year-old garden hose and an offense that has to be pushing the limits of its medical insurance.
Last week they were playing without Tony Mathis, who had been the starting running back, and right as he went past 100 yards for the fourth time this season, their budding freshman star running back CJ Donaldson was lost for the year to a leg injury that required surgery.
In the course of the game their third running back, Justin Johnson Jr., also was injured.
Brown had no idea mid-week whether or not Mathis would be back.
“We will see how Tony does. The reality of it is any time there’s injury — while you hate it for the guy — it creates opportunities. Jaylen Anderson has to be ready to go; Justin Johnson, if he’s fully ready has an opportunity to start, [freshman Marquan] Rucker has to be on deck.”
This becomes an out-of-proportion problem for WVU because teams this season have been unable to run the ball on an Iowa State defense that allows only 16.1 points a game, 7th in the nation.
Teams average just 97.2 yards rushing against Iowa State, while WVU has set its offense around its average of 172 rushing yards per game.
“We have to be creative,” Brown said. “We have to create some carries. It rolls on. Believe me, I wish I had CJ, I wish I had Tony. I wish I had all of them
“We’ve run the ball pretty well,” Brown continued. “But we also ran the ball pretty good regardless of who has been back there. If it’s Jaylen, if it’s J.J., whoever it is, whether it’s Rucker or whoever it is, the expectation is we have to block, we have to make the right read.”
But there’s more to this equation. WVU is also without its starting tight end, Mike O’Laughlin, and last week was without both its guards. Doug Nester, the right guard, is expected to be back this week, but left guard James Gmiter isn’t.
He’s had a tough week, fighting his injury then suffering the sudden and unexpected loss of his mother last Sunday.
“Anyone can see the running backs,” offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. “They have the ball in their hands but no one sees the guys in the middle of the line. Being down both those guys is obviously not ideal.
“We try our best to not let it affect what we call. There are some things if you had the other two, you’d have something different at times but no matter who you are playing there’s ability out there.”
It’s all hands on deck.
“The running backs I named are all we got.” Brown said. “That’s our running back room. You have to start being creative after that. We are going to go with every intention of using all the running backs we got.
“The screen comes into effect. We have to find a role for Garrett Greene to continue to grow. They are not going to call off the game if we don’t have any running backs. We have to find a way ... and we will.”
Greene is becoming an interesting option for WVU. A quarterback by trade, he’s been used as a receiver and running back in addition and Brown really has been enthralled by the possibilities he creates since joining the Mountaineers.
“He deserves to play,” Brown said. “He made two key plays the other day. Now he’s a quarterback. I want to be clear about that, but he’s one of our best skill players and I’m in favor of playing him more. He is versatile. He’s a good athlete. It doesn’t matter where he’s playing, he’s got a pretty good skill set.”
“Garrett loves football,” Harrell adds. “He’s a good football player, so we’ve put him at running back, in the slot ... he’s just a good football player. He loves to play and is a fun guy to coach. When he steps on the football field it’s almost like recess ... you get to go outside and play and that’s the best part of the day.”
If there is a positive for WVU it is that Iowa State does not offer much of an offensive threat to a defense that has been picked apart all year. The Cyclones average only 21.6 points a game — two touchdowns less than WVU, to rank 107th in the nation in scoring points.
But, when Iowa State does move the football it is through the air, averaging 272.9 yards per game passing and it finds in WVU a pass defense that ranks No. 123 out of 131 schools, giving up 287.9 yards per game.
