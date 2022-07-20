MORGANTOWN — As pick after pick went by, you couldn’t blame West Virginia reliever Trey Braithwaite if he had a sinking feeling but a former Navy Midshipman had enough belief in himself to know it was damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead with his baseball career.
And so it was that mid-afternoon Tuesday, with the 483rd pick in the 16th round of Major League Baseball’s draft, Braithwaite joined pitcher Jacob Watters and outfielder Victor Scott as Mountaineers taken in this year’s draft.
The St. Louis Cardinals took Watters while Scott was gathered up by the St. Louis Cardinals.
After pitching four years at the Naval Academy and becoming the service academy’s all-time save leader with 17, Braithwaite had hoped to be selected last year, but he was bypassed in the draft and turned down a free-agent contact.
Instead, he joined Coach Randy Mazey’s team and became their horse out of the bullpen in more ways than one.
It was obvious that Braithwaite wasn’t throwing as hard as the scouts would like, so he went to work in the weight room, put on 20 pounds to give his 6-3 frame a lot more muscle to tote around.
And he put the muscle to work to the point that this year he consistently was throwing 94 to 96 miles an hour, actually clocking 99 mph on a pitch for the West Virginia Black Bears, with whom he is playing this summer.
In his one season with the Mountaineers, he went 3-0 with a 1.70 ERA, striking out 36 in 37 innings while recording eight saves in 22 appearances.
Braithwaite enters professional baseball “old for his age,” as the late former Pirates’ slugger and New York Mets broadcaster might have put it. He is 24, so he has some time to make up for.
He also has some financial matters to make up for, too, telling 247 Sports just before the draft that since he left the academy without taking his commission, he is required to pay back his full tuition.
“That motivated me to reach my goals, and not even so I could pay it back. The whole reason I left was because I wanted to keep chasing the goal of playing professional baseball.”
Watters came into the season as a relief pitcher after a sophomore year in which he went 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 appearances with four saves and 53 strikeouts.
Moved into the rotation this year, he went 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA in 18 appearances, 11 of them starts. He struck out 75 batters in just 59.1 innings and was named honorable mention All-Big 12.
The durable Scott started every game the last two years. He hit .278 this season with 6 homers and 47 runs batted in while leading the Big 12 in stolen bases with 38. He finished his career at WVU with 62 stolen bases.
---
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.