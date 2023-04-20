MORGANTOWN — If you didn’t take it seriously that Jimmy Bell Jr. was considering moving from the basketball court to the football field for next year, you might want to start now.
He went through two weeks of a re-introduction course of football fundamentals after not having played since his junior year in a Saginaw, Mich., high school and now he had gone through about 20 snaps of a real scrimmage in the stadium as spring football moves into its final week.
Perhaps best suited to play tight end, which used many of the same skills you use as a basketball center, Bell did nothing to send him packing back to Huggins.
“I had zero expectations when this started,” Coach Neal Brown said.
He still doesn’t or does he, for he did say “we’re trying to keep expectations within reason.”
That means no rush to judgment, only watch and wait.
“The things Jimmy has are natural, and there’s some crossover between what he does in basketball and playing offensive line or tight end. Pass protection is not too much different than playing the pick and roll game, you have to keep a smaller guy in front of you,” Brown said.
“The biggest difference is you can use your hands in this game,” Brown continued. “I’ve heard Coach (Mike) Moore say a couple of times this week, ‘You’re not fouling out. There’s no fouling out in this game.’ It’s just him getting used to punching.”
“What I do like about him is he’s extremely coachable. Huggs said he was and he is. He works hard. I think he’s had an open mind on this. He’s played football, so this is like rolling someone out there who hasn’t. It’s been a while but he was recruited some in high school.”
After two weeks of working on fundamentals, this past week Bell was used in regular practice.
“He’s practiced this week and will next week and then see if it’s something we think can work or something that he wants to make happen. I just try to keep expectations in reason. It’s a tough transition, but he’s a factor. He’s getting better.”
----
WVU went into the spring with holes to fill on the defensive line and they have found some help in Mike Lockhart and Hammond Russelll IV.
“Mike Lockhart and Hammond Russell ... we need them on defense,” Brown said. “They are probably as integral a part as anyone. We wanted them to make a jump this spring and they have. They have gotten better. They have not arrived yet, but they did some nice things.”
The scrimmage helped show off the talents of bandit Jared Bartlett.
“Bartlett had a couple of nice sacks on third downs inside a two-minute drill,” Brown said
And Brown believes that the pass rush can be bolstered by the presence of Camden, N.J., linebacker James Heard, who is opening a lot of eyes.
“James Heard is as natural a pass rusher as we recruited. He’ll be a factor in the fall,” Brown said.
Lee Kpogba, last year’s leading tackler, returns at middle linebacker and has made a big jump this year.
“From where Lee was last spring to where he is now has made the most improvement. He’s got a chance to be an all-league type player,” Brown said.
His biggest improvement, according to Brown, has been in body control.
“He feels very confident. He has less wasted movement. He’s not running himself out plays and reads his keys better,” Brown said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.