MORGANTOWN — It can happen, West Virginia.
You don’t want to believe it, but your first-round opponent in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Morehead State, can pull off an upset.
In fact, it already has.
No, not this year, but a decade ago Wednesday, the team that third-seeded West Virginia and coach Bob Huggins drew in this year’s tournament upset fourth-seeded Louisville, one of the two major powers within its own state of Kentucky, 62-61, when Demonte Harper canned a 3-point shot with 4.2 seconds remaining.
The shot, the upset came together to create the most memorable moment in Morehead State basketball history and now, 10 years later, they try to pull it off again with West Virginia the victim.
The moment was the stuff dreams are made of.
More precisely, it really was a moment made of a dream.
See, Morehead State had a really fine team that year. They had a center, Keith Faried, who was NBA bound. They also had a guard who was 5 for 6 from 3-point range, Terrance Hill.
But coach Donnie Tyndall opted to get the ball to Harper and admitted after the game that he did it because of a dream he had had the night before.
“The coach said, ‘Hey, I dreamed about this last night, this exact situation,” Harper said, according to that day’s Associated Press story. “I know exactly who I’m going to. I’m going to put it right in your hands, Demonte.’ He said, at 6 seconds, I want you to attack and pull up and hit the shot.’ I hit the shot. I feels unreal right now.”
It was a crushing defeat for Louisville and their then coach, a guy you know — Rick Pitino. Two years earlier Pitino at Louisville had swiped a game from West Virginia late when he was coaching the Cardinals, coming from nine points behind at halftime and holding WVU to 17 second-half points in a 55-54 victory.
“That’s as tough a loss as I’ve had in coaching ... and I’ve been coaching a long time,” Pitino said of the 62-61 loss to Morehead State.
This first round upset is part of the lore that has grown to surround March Madness. Considering that everyone but one team in the tournament is going to end its season with a loss, it has become fertile ground for upsets and Morehead State has that to fall back upon.
Circumstances may be together for Huggins and WVU on Friday in a game already thrown off kilter with a 9:50 p.m. start because Morehead State suddenly finds itself carrying the banner for the entire basketball-mad state of Kentucky in the NCAAs as neither the University of Kentucky nor Louisville qualified for the tournament this year.
Certainly, the Louisville fans — who have no love lost for WVU anyway — will be rooting for yet another upset from Morehead.
You know, misery loves company and all that.
Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin isn’t particularly making that a part of his team’s pre-tournament preparation.
“I think they see a lot of that anyway,” he said. “Our biggest focus is on us. If we can take anything from it is finding a common theme with teams like that, whether it was Donnie’s team in 2011 or Stephen F. Austin a number of years ago. The themes are toughness and togetherness, which is what we’ve got.
“It’s a reminder to our guys that we have the recipe to come down here and be successful and to continue to remind them we are not down here for the experience. We are going to enjoy the experience, but we’re coming here to play our best basketball and win games.”
Certainly, Spradlin’s mention of Stephen F. Austin could do nothing to improve West Virginia’s confidence, although it should light a fire under the Mountaineers, for five years ago today (March 18) Stephen F. Austin came out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against an overconfident and underprepared WVU team and whipped it, 74-60, in one of the worst performances a West Virginia team under Bob Huggins has put on.
Huggins doesn’t seem too concerned about that happening again this year.
“This is entirely different,” he said. “With the bubble, we have a little more control than we had when we played Stephen F. Austin. Besides, I don’t know what I would change. We told those guys over and over, we watched film over and over so they could see how good they were.
“The players just felt like they were going to win. Obviously, they jumped up and hit us in the mouth. But this group is not the same group. We’ll just accentuate the positive and say away from the negative. That’s not just basketball. That’s life.”
Huggins, of course, has experienced it all, the ups and the downs of the NCAA Tournament, everything except an NCAA championship, that is.
“My first NCAA Tournament was when I was Akron and we played Michigan who was the No. 1 ranked team in the country all year,” he said. “My center was a 6-foot football player who was the last one cut by the Steelers two straight years. I was rooting like heck for him but at the same time I wanted him to come back and be my center.
“Michigan had a great group and we ended up losing by four,” Huggins said. “We had a chance. At the end they were just too talented.”
That put Huggins to thinking.
“How are we ever supposed to win if everyone has teams like that,” Huggins said. “My first year we could recruit and go get people we had Erik Martin, Corie Blount and Nick Van Exel and we went to the Final Four. Now you start looking around and are thinking, maybe we can do this.
“I’ve had some terrible disappointment and also had some great wins that some people didn’t think were possible. My biggest regret for our guys was that when we were the best team in the country, Kenyon Martin broke his leg ... the same thing when Da’Sean Butler went down in the Final Four.
“What bothered me was those guys at Cincinnati and at WVU didn’t have a chance to fulfill those dreams.”
