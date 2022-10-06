MORGANTOWN — Kevin Major has a vision.
He’s at the Coliseum for a basketball game. Time out is called and on the giant video board the music begins, wishfully sung by Brad Paisley. He’s singing a song, a song about Jerry West, a song about Jerry West written by Kevin Major.
The crowd is on its feet, singing along with the chorus.
He was better than the rest
He was better than the best
So raise you voice and BEAT YOUR CHEST
For Jerry Alan, Jerry Alan, Jerry Alan West
That isn’t almost Heaven. It is Heaven to Kevin Major, songwriter, who this August released a video of his ode to Jerry West entitled, simply enough, “Jerry Alan West.”
“I very purposely wrote it with the intent of becoming a song sung at WVU games,” he said.
Kevin Major was born and raised in Morgantown. Pretty normal existence, went to Suncrest Elementary, Suncrest Junior High, Morgantown High.
Upon graduation he went to Wheeling for his undergraduate degree, then to West Virginia University for his masters. In 1998, he and his family moved to Nashville.
Along the way, at about 12 years of age, he began playing a guitar and like so many other 16-year-olds he got himself into a band.
His performing talent wasn’t great. Wasn’t really a singer, but, man, he liked songs and he loved turning words and music into songs that told a story.
We’re not talking sports related songs.
From his online bio this has been the eclectic resume of his work:
There’s “The End of the Road” (winner of the 2010 Music City Songwriting competition) and “That’s What I do.” While a more personal “Tell Me About God” speaks to his faith and relationship with his young daughter. With head turning, one-of-a-kid titles like ‘Love Tattoo’ and ‘Hunting Deer’, packaged with a passion for a fresh and edgy lyric, he puts in the work to get it right and real ... not just rhyme. One the lighter side, his sense of run and humor shines through on “Sister Mary Margarita’s,” a song about a group of nuns who open a tequila bar to save their church.
He comes up with classic music to go with clever words.
“His mesmerizing grooves, signature guitar licks and infectious melodies have hints of influences from the likes of Brad Paisley, Stevie Ray Vaughn, John Mayer and Keith Urban,” his online biography says.
He portrays himself as an everyday Joe with what he calls “a day job” in insurance, but it is music that invades his soul.
And that brings us to his latest video, a song by Tory Johnson, which sets out to portray Jerry West but, as much, portrays those among us who worship him.
The song sort of came out of nowhere. A friend from Morgantown, Tom Innskeep, came to him and said, “Why don’t you write a song about Jerry West?”
And another Morgantown friend, Erik Huey, provided inspiration to the effort.
Innskeep had played basketball as a kid, had his own dirt basketball court in his yard and, like everyone in Morgantown, idolized the greatest player WVU and the state had ever produced.
Major knew a good idea when he heard one and set out to do it, beginning with researching West. He admits he learned things he didn’t know about West, but really everyone connected with WVU has the basics of the Hall of Famer who, a half century after his greatest days in the NBA is still considered among the best ever to play the game.
“Growing up in Morgantown, if you didn’t know about Jerry West you didn’t belong there,” he said.
And things just sort of fell in place. In one day, he had put it together, where as he often has to struggle for months trying to get just the right words, the right rhymes, the right meter.
It really isn’t any different than any writer, be it poetry, music or prose. You may not develop blisters on your hands but you do develop blisters on your mind.
“I try to be visual. I try to tell an interesting story, to keep the listener listening to the end. The goal is to have an emotional impact on the listener,” he said.
West’s life and persona gave him a canvas already rich with meaning. All he had to do was capture the feel of the people about Jerry West.
The final verse may be his favorite.
He may have come from nothing, now he’s nothing but net
And that’s why we’ll always love him
And we’ll never forget
Him and his NBA silhouette
“I’d never rhymed silhouette in a song before,” he laughed.
Now he need not fret for he has rhymed silhouette.
You can find the video on YouTube.com or I have it on my Twitter feed @bhertzel
