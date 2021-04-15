MORGANTOWN — It wasn’t all that long ago, although Kysre Gondrezick probably doesn’t feel that way with all the twists and turns her life has taken.
But while she was a local star in Benton Harbor, Michigan, as a high school player, she was not a household world in the world of women’s basketball as she would come to be as she was drafted by Indiana as the fourth overall pick of the first round of the WNBA draft on Thursday night.
That made her the highest pick ever to come out of West Virginia University, where she scored 1,011 of the 1,503 points she was to score during a career that started at the University of Michigan.
Going that high surprised a lot of people as she was being projected to go in the third round of the draft.
“We knew Indiana was high on her,” Coach Mike Carey said. “Hard work really paid off for her. She worked really hard for this and was in the best shape of her career this year.
Oh, the folks back home knew she was special, knowing the athletic genes from which her body was built, her father, Grant Gondrezick, being a former NBA player with the Clippers and Phoenix Suns; her mother, Lisa, having played on a national championship team at Louisiana Tech; a brother, Glenn, having been drafted by the New York Knicks and a sister, Kalabrya, having played Michigan State.
Those were big sneakers to fill but she was destined to fill them.
The coming out party for the young girl who would wind up playing college basketball, first at Michigan, then at West Virginia, was five years ago at the Class B Michigan State Girls Basketball Tournament as she was on her way to being named Miss Basketball in the state.
Facing Buchanan in a game that would go double overtime, Gondrezick scored 72 of her team’s 80 points — yes, you read that right.
She had 28 points at halftime and was barely getting started. As it played out, she drained a 3 to send the game into its second overtime and then, tired of playing, perhaps, she hit the game-winner with six seconds left.
It was a record-breaking performance, the record having stood since all the way back in 1979, which means it stood for 37 years.
Michigan wasn’t going to let this kind of talent get away, and she showed why. OK, she didn’t average the 40.5 points she averaged in high school, but she led all freshmen in the Big Ten by averaging 14.9 points again.
Something was wrong, though, and in the midst of a run to the NIT title, Gondrezick left for the ever-popular “personal reasons” and wound transferring to Mike Carey’s WVU team.
He primed her for the position she found herself in Thursday, waiting around to see who would draft her in the WNBA draft and where.
Gondrezick was the 10th Mountaineer to go in the WNBA draft, joining WVU’s previous nine WNBA draft selections include: Tynice Martin (2020, third round, 29th pick by the L.A. Sparks), Teana Muldrow (2018, third round, 29th pick by the Seattle Storm), Lanay Montgomery (2017, third round, 30th pick by the Seattle Storm), Bria Holmes (2016, first round, 11th pick by the Atlanta Dream), Asya Bussie (2014, second round, 14th pick by the Minnesota Lynx), Yinka Sanni (second round, 18th pick by the Detroit Shock), Meg Bulger (2007, third round, 36th pick by the Sacramento Monarchs), Yolanda Paige (second round, 16th pick by the Indiana Fever) and Kate Bulger (2004, third round, 38th pick by the Minnesota Lynx).
She could have remained at WVU for another season but knew it was time for her to go.
She’d done what she set out to do.
“We’re excited for her,” Carey said. “I still think her best basketball is ahead of her. She will be a great pro player.”
That was what her life to this point has been all about.
“She is a very focused person. Very focused on a goal,” Carey said. “She stays on task. Because of that she has been able to be successful.”
Carey compares her in some ways to another WVU professional player, Jevon Carter.
“They are two very different type players, but she set a goal to get drafted. She set a goal to lead us to the NCAAs. She set goals to make first team Big 12. She made all those goals and getting drafted is another goal she met.
“I think she put in the time. We tell players all the time if you put in the time when people aren’t watching you or cheering for you, you will have the opportunity to do very well. She did that.
“She came back this year and dedicated herself to the program and to basketball,” Carey said. “It showed on the floor and she had a great year. She helped us get into the NCAA, she helped us finish second in the Big 12.”
After sitting out a year after her transfer from Michigan, she debuted at WVU with 16 points against Bryant and then, in her second game as a Mountaineer, she scored 22 points while playing all 40 minutes against Iowa.
She was on her way to a career that would see her score 1,011 points, averaging 17.1 points a game. As a senior she averaged 19.5, which tied Meg Bulger for the sixth best season in WVU history. It was the best scoring average any woman had put up at WVU in 15 years.
She led WVU to a 22-7 season, earning a unanimous spot on the All-Big 12 team and also AP honorable mention All-American.
The end was not as she drew it up in her head, though, going out in a terribly disappointing loss to a Georgia Tech team that not only dominated WVU but that completely stopped Gondrezick, holding her to one of six shooting and just three points in 36 minutes for the game.
