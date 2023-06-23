MORGANTOWN — Mountaineers basketball legend and NBA player Jevon Carter will return home next home to host a youth basketball camp.
From July 7-9, the two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time National Defensive Player of the Year will host the inaugural Treadmill Mentality Academy at Mylan Park.
"For my first camp, I'm going to do it in West Virginia...", Carter said in a recent interview with Milwaukee Bucks reporter, Zora Stephenson. ".. I'm going to go back there because they love me. Win, lose, or draw, no matter what .. They always show love."
Though Carter has always spoken about his "Treadmill Mentality" and given credit to his days as a Mountaineer for this, it wasn't until February 2023 when Carter and his significant other, Taylor Houston, decided to form Treadmill Mentality Foundation.
The mission of the foundation is to "support the well-being of children and families through community initiatives." Carter and Houston want to reach those where they felt they were needed, and not limit themselves to a certain cause. To help support the mission of their foundation, all proceeds from Treadmill Mentality Academy will go to the Treadmill Mentality Foundation.
Treadmill Mentality Academy will give campers the opportunity to be coached by Carter's lead trainer, Robert Shaw, along with a team of specialized trainers. Campers will be able to take part in daily competitions, receive focused team training, and be able to interact in-person with Carter and special guests.
To register your camper or for more information, visit the Treadmill Mentality website at https://www.treadmillmentality.com and follow the Instagram page, @treadmillmentality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.