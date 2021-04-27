MORGANTOWN — Tennessee has had to wait a long time for revenge, but the Volunteers will try to get even with West Virginia when the two teams meet on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 2028 Duke’s Mayo Classic will be the second regular-season meeting between the two teams and it’s not surprising that the Charlotte Sports Foundation has invited them back.
Not that the first meeting in 2018 was a great game, the Mountaineers beat the Volunteers of the SEC, 40-14, but the crowd of 66,793 made it a huge success. That game, the only other meeting ever between these teams, was also at Bank of America Stadium.
That first meeting was a happy homecoming game for WVU quarterback Will Grier, who shredded the Tennessee defense for 429 yards and five touchdowns on 25 of 34 passing. David Sills had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns while Gary Jennings Jr. had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Another wide receiver, T.J. Simmons, caught a 59-yard touchdown pass, his only reception of the game.
“We are very excited to announce that Tennessee and West Virginia will be returning to Charlotte to kick off the 2028 college football season,” said Danny Morrison of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “In 2018, Charlotte hosted the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. The atmosphere surrounding the game was tremendous, with very active, supportive fan bases. We are proud to bring this marquee matchup back to the Queen City and look forward to hosting the Volunteer and Mountaineer teams and fans again in Charlotte.”
“This should be a fun showcase game for our program in a city and venue our fans enjoy visiting,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said. “Opening our season against a quality opponent like West Virginia will serve as a valuable experience for our team prior to SEC play.
“West Virginia University has a strong alumni fan base in Charlotte and the surrounding region. Through the years, our fans have enjoyed traveling to Charlotte for our bowl and neutral site games,” said WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “As with the game in 2018, this gives us a chance to play a strong nonconference opponent in a city that is known for its great hospitality. Based on the attendance from 2018, this series renewal should be another fan favorite.”
“The Charlotte Sports Foundation continues to generate substantial positive events for the community,” said Johnny Harris, board co-chairman of the Charlotte Sport Foundation. “The 2018 game between Tennessee and West Virginia was a great time for fans hosted by Charlotte. We look forward to thousands of Volunteers and Mountaineers visiting our great city in 2028.”
