MORGANTOWN — Once again, Coach Bob Huggins' basketball team will have to be rebuilt from the ground up as former Fairmont Senior High star Jalen Bridges and the promising Isaiah Cottrell announced in rapid-fire succession on Wednesday that they were entering the NCAA's transfer portal.
Even the decision by point guard Keedy Johnson to return for a super senior season could not offset the news that leaves West Virginia virtually without a front court as it heads toward the 2022-23 season.
Earlier this season little used players Taj Thweatt and Seny Ndiaye entered the portal.
With Gabe Osabuohien, Pauly Paulicap, Dimon Carrigan graduating and having lost from last year Oscar Tshchiebwe, Derek Culver, Emmitt Matthews Jr., a locker room full of front court talent has exited the program.
To make matters worse, WVU also loses top scorer Taz Sherman and Malik Curry in the backcourt and while Sean McNeil does have a year of eligibility left, he said at the end of the season that he had not made up his mind and nothing that transpired since has done anything to convince him to return.
Bridges, who spent three years at WVU, made his announcement via social media.
"Thank you Coach Huggins and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to play for and represent West Virginia," he wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate everyone in the Mountaineer basketball family, my teammates and Mountaineer nation for their continuous support over the years. With that being said, I believe it's in my best interest to enter the Transfer Portal. My recruitment is now open!"
Bridges originally was going to go to prep school out of Farmoint Senor but decided it would help him more to redshirt and practice every day against his WVU teammates.
A 6-7 forward, he averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, a steal and 0.7 blocks in 33 games this season.
It was, however, a disappointing year as he did not take the stride forward that everyone had expected from him.
Cottrell, a 6-11 forward out of Las Vegas, played only 10 games as a freshman, suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He worked hard and got back in time to play this year but was nowhere near top form early in the season.
He finished the year caught in no man's land. He started 28 of 33 games but averaged just 16 minutes per game. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds a game and never had the consistent outside shot that WVU had expected from him.
After making his decision to leave, Cottrell said on a live Instragram chat that he had already received calls from "about 15 different schools."
He admitted he "never thought in a million years I'd leave" but as the season played out, but never won over the fans base.
However, he said that didn't enter into his decision.
"I didn't because people be hating me," he said. "I appreciate the love (that many fans gave him).
As to why he decided to leave, Cottrell said "I love this place [but] I'm just not happy. I have nothing against West Virginia. No beefs, no bridges burned."
Huggins now has a roster of Kedrian and Kobe Johnson in the backcourt along with Seth Wilson and maybe O'Neil. Up front there is James Okonkwo, who did not play much due to injury; Jamal King and ... well, nobody.
He does have power forward Josiah Harris, point guard Josiah Davis, power forward Pat Suemnick and junior college forward Fede Federiko coming in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.