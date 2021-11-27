MORGANTOWN — You could say Taz Sherman was the hero Friday night at the Coliseum as he scored 28 points in WVU’s heart-stopping 80-77 war of attrition with Eastern Kentucky with 10,062 the announced crowd.
You could say it, but you’d be wrong.
You could that point guard Malik Curry, who scored the Mountaineers last two baskets to take it from a scant three-point lead over a team that canned 14 of 29 3-point shots was the hero then, but you’d be wrong there.
For none of it would have mattered if Gabe Osabuohien hadn’t done his thing all night long, his thing being ... well, let Bob Huggins tell what his thing is.
“He makes things happen,” he said after Osabuohien had presented the Mountaineers with an offensive rebounding force in five of his seven rebounds off the offensive glass. Coincidently, both of Curry’s late baskets that put the game away came after Osabuohien gobbled up offensive rebounds.
Now that wasn’t all. Osabuohien took his normal two charges — and thought he should have had a third. He had two assists, blocked a shot and ... well, he made things happen.
His ability to do things that go unnoticed led to the question of the year, someone wondering if in his own hidden way, Osabuohien might go down as one of the all-time WVU greats, bringing up the name of Jerry West, which must have been done simply to get Huggins’ attention, for there will not be any Gabe Osabuohien statues guarding the entrance to the Coliseum.
Huggins would not go that far, but he went far enough to say “he will be remembered as a very valuable player.”
And that’s saying a mouthful.
See teams need more than just Gatorade to produce energy on the floor and Osabuohien comes with an electric charge that zaps the players and the fans.
Taz Sherman, answering a question about how he is able to rebound so well, first said he was “fun to watch,” then elevated it to “amazing to watch.” He noted that he isn’t 6-10 or 6-11 but he finds a way to get inside of them, to position himself with quick feet that Huggins praised later, comparing his feet to those of former great Da’Sean Butler, to handle the 6-10 or 6-11 opponents you come to know up close and personal on the inside in a basketball game.
He is a complementary player to the likes of Sherman and Curry and he seems to be getting better with every game, providing the same kind of on-floor edge that Huggins provides from the bench.
Osabuohien laughs when you mention to him that it seems as though his approach to the game is close to Huggins’ own.
“No one is close to Huggs,” he said. “If he wants everyone to play hard, I’m the hardest playing player.”
A transfer from Arkansas, Osabuohien admits that he wishes he had played his whole career under Huggins, who has given him a key role.
And Huggins says he wishes he’d had Osabuohien from the start.
“Believe it or not, he’s really worked at shooting the ball,” Huggins said.
Proof came in this game when he made 3 of 5 shots while Sean McNeil made 2 of 11, 1 of 8 from 3.
“He’s more capable of making some shots on the perimeter. That’s what we’ve tried to get him to do, so they have guarded him, and they don’t just stand in the lane. He’s really worked at that. He’s made tremendous progress in that aspect, so if we would’ve had him longer, he could’ve gotten better.”
It was a tough battle right from the start when Eastern Kentucky made its first 3 shots — all from 3 — for a 9-0 lead. After Sherman scored, EKU added another 3 and had a 10-point lead.
WVU chipped away at it throughout the game, and grabbed a quick one-point lead just before halftime.
WVU finally took the lead for good on a jump shot by Sherman at 73-71 with 3:26 to play. Sherman and Curry made sure they didn’t give it up on offense, Osabuohien with his rebounding and some big man play from Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan on defense also were key in the win.
The Mountaineers are now 5-1 and play Bellarmine at home on Tuesday night.
