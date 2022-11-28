MORGANTOWN — All in all, West Virginia’s excursion west to Portland was a rousing success despite a fifth-place finish in the Phil Knight Legacy after overwhelming the Florida Gators, 84-55, on Sunday night.
That gave WVU a 2-1 record for the trip and considering the only loss was by 12 points to eventual champion, Purdue, a team that humbled two of college basketball’s Blue Bloods, beating Gonzaga by 16 and Duke by 18, it was a good showing for a team that seems destined for the national rankings before long.
“This is huge for us,” Coach Bob Huggins said before he secured career win No. 922. “To come out 2-1, I think it helps us. It helps our seeding.”
“We lost by 12 to Purdue and no one came close to that,” he continued.
The Mountaineers had a plan when they stepped on the floor and followed it perfectly.
They wanted to stop big man Colin Castleman and guard Trey Bonham. They did, Castleman went 1 of 6 from the floor for three points while Bonham had three points but shot 0 for 9.
Right from the start, this game had Bob Huggins’ name stamped all over it.
The Hall of Fame coach likes to play, likes to play physical and likes to win and it was off on all three aspects.
Early on, the game belonged to Erik Stevenson, who was showing his stuff each and every time down the court and showed all his stuff on one trip down the court.
That came with WVU just starting to grab hold of the game with a 9-8 lead. First, he soared high into the air to block a shot. When Florida wound up with the ball, he came from behind and stole it. A block and a steal was one thing, but he added more.
He dashed down the court after the steal, pulled up for a deep 3 and cashed it in.
But the highlight reel moment of the day came with 8:36 left in the half to put WVU up, 30-17, and it belonged to Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Matthews took possession of the ball at the left of the free throw circle, unleashed a cobra-like strike toward the basket. He took two steps and off the second one he elevated high above the rim for a left-handed slam.
If anyone managed to get a picture of it, Matthews would surely pay big money for that to hang on his living room wall.
There was a lot of banging and bumping, Florida committing 14 first half fouls, but they eventually got their game legs and chipped away at the WVU 16-point lead against mostly non-starters and by halftime, with guard Kyle Lofton igniting, it was down to eight.
Lofton left the floor as the Gators’ top scorer at the half with 11 points, matching Tre Mitchell’s 11.
Don’t know what Huggins fed his team at halftime, but maybe he ought to order a gross of it for they came out smoking hot.
Within 3 minutes and 34 seconds, the Mountaineers outscored Florida 14-2, pushing the lead up to 20, which forced a Gator time out.
Nine of the points came on two Matthews’ 3s and one from Stevenson. Matthews also had a layup.
“Physically, we made a statement in the first half,” assistant coach Larry Harrison, who did the scouting report, said. “Our physicality and intensity made the difference.”
The second half was simply WVU keeping its foot to the floor, outscoring Florida, 43-22, and holding them to 29% shooting from the floor.
