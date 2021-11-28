MORGANTOWN — A couple of months ago, right after Baylor pounded WVU, 45-20, to drop the Mountaineers to 2-4, it appeared that thoughts of a .500 season and bowl invitation was nothing but a trip down fantasy lane.
But it was then, during a bye week, that they readjusted their goals, knowing they faced a steep uphill climb through the Big 12 to reach them. They changed their approach in moving forward.
Not many outside their dressing room believed they could make it, but on a lovely Saturday fall evening in Lawrence, Kansas, they continued to reach deep inside themselves and battered lowly, but improving, Kansas, 34-28, to close out the regular season knowing that their year is not over.
"During the bye week I told [them] that was past, let's just try to play our best," coach Neal Brown said. "That's what we focused on, playing the game that week. I kept telling them, 'Next play.' Just think about the next play. We have been significantly better since the bye week, even in the games we lost."
It was only part of the turnaround, but without it, the season might have slipped away. Now they go bowling, although Brown swears that has not been on his mind.
"I have not looked at a bowl projection," Brown said. "I have not looked at scheduling for a bowl a game."
He had eyes only for a rapidly improving Kansas team.
"They played hard and have gotten better," Neal Brown said of his opponent. "We made it hard, too. This was a microcosm of our year in one game ... just a bunch of highs and lows. The good thing was our guys had enough resiliency to figure out a way to win.
"In the end, it's a win and I'm proud of our guys. It's so important, now we have a chance to create some momentum, to finish the year with three wins and going to a bowl game. It's important to the seniors but it's important as we build a program and get a couple of more weeks together. It's vital."
With running back Leddie Brown showing the way against one of the worst run defenses in the nation and quarterback Jarret Doege throwing three touchdown passes, two to Winston Wright Jr, WVU took care of business and will go to a bowl.
Brown rushed 19 times for 156 yards to become the eighth running back in Mountaineers' history to have consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more rushing yards, the first since Steve Slaton strung together three 1,000-yard seasons from 2005 to 2007.
"That's a special feat," Neal Brown said.
Brown was joined as a 100-yard rusher for the game by his backup Tony Mathis, who recorded his first 100-yard game, finishing the evening with 118 yards. As a team, the Mountaineers piled up a punished 261 yards on the ground.
WVU leaned almost exclusively on the running game in the second half. Doege had a solid first half with 13 of 16 throwing, including two TDs to Winston Wright and one to Sam James, but early in the second, he threw an interception right into the hands of linebacker Gavin Potter Jr. that was run back for a Jayhawk touchdown.
From that point on, Brown and Mathis put the team on their backs and let them carry the Mountaineers to victory, but not without a terrifying ending. Kansas played to the last whistle, were stopped by two Josh Chandler-Samedo interceptions in the end zone and saw their season end when Wright recovered a onside kick at the end.
In many ways, traveling to play Kansas for Thanksgiving weekend was difficult to swallow, so to speak.
Like Michigan had played Ohio State, Alabama played Auburn, Oklahoma played Oklahoma State and somehow WVU is supposed to be playing Pitt, not Kansas.
It's tough enough to exist in the football world as it's come to be, let alone to do it without the Backyard Brawl and the kind of atmosphere that makes the game what it is.
But there was business at hand, although you hardly knew it was really important from the start, where flags were flying more than footballs, there were replays and mistakes that made it look like the first game, not the last game, of the regular season.
Take WVU's start, Leddie Brown had come into the game looking for 91 yards for a second straight 1,000-yard season against a team that gives up 250 rushing yards a game.
Naturally he got the carry on the first play and fumbled it away to Kansas.
The Jayhawks already led at the time, 3-0, on a Jacob Borcila 46-yard field goal. Now they were given another scoring opportunity, drove inside the Mountaineers' 5 but stalled. Facing a 4th and 3 at the 4, they opted to go for the jugular but it was the Jayhawks who wound up bleeding to death.
The defense blitzed and Jared Bartlett sacked quarterback Jalon Daniels for a 12-yard loss, and turned the ball over to WVU.
And the Mountaineers offense was ready to make amends, needing only six plays to go 86 yards, 38 of them on a pass from Doege to Sean Ryan, followed on the next play by 21 yards to Kaden Prather.
In the end, Doege threw 14 yards to Wright for the score.
"I thought we handled adversity, not just as a football team, but as people," Neal Brown said. "That's what we're building here — people."
When the second quarter started, the Mountaineers were back at the KU 45, but the yards didn't come easily as it took 11 snaps to get to the end zone including penalties, yards lost, and a replay.
In the end, though, Doege made another connection with Winston Wright Jr. for another 14-yard touchdown and 14-6 lead, one that would soon but cut to one as KU put together a drive of its own that culminated with a touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Jalon Daniels to Jared Casey.
It was becoming more and more obvious that WVU could move the ball on KU's suspect defense and they did again before halftime, getting into field goal range, only to have the normally reliable Casey Legg miss wide left.
Just before halftime, WVU authored a solid drive that ended with Doege's third TD pass, this one to Sam James from the 7, Doege's 13th completion in 16 tries in the half. It allowed WVU to take a 21-13 lead into the locker room.
Leddie Brown went into the locker room with 89 rushing yards, just 2 yards shy of a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.
It's amazing. Doege can look so good and then screw it all up in the blink of an eye, throwing an interception that was run in for a touchdown by Potter. KU then tricks WVU on two-point conversion by throwing to offensive lineman to tie it, 21-21.
But that's when the running game kicked in, beginning with Leddie Brown's breakaway 44-yard touchdown run that opened up some breathing room, but Kansas always had their own answers.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.