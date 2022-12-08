MORGANTOWN — In the end, the final score of 85-64 reflected the difference between the two teams who performed in the Coliseum on Wednesday night, West Virginia possessing the 85 points and their 7-2 record and Navy possessing the 64 points.
But they treated a crowd of 10,277 to an entertaining show of grit and hustle, the difference being West Virginia had not only hustle but muscle.
Navy stayed close to the Mountaineers, getting to within 5 points with one of their own on the free throw line for two shots with 14:18 left in the game. But the two free throws went clang and the air was out of the balloon the Midshipmen were sailing through the sky on.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. hit a jumper and it seemed to turn everything around, the Mountaineers rode a strong team performance to what looked like a far more one-sided game than it was.
"We needed that to bounce back, to get more confidence after the loss to Xavier," Erik Stevenson said. "We needed it for the confidence."
WVU had built a solid lead against Xavier but came out in the second half as if they'd put volunteers from the stands into WVU uniforms.
"It was a totally different team in the second half," Coach Bob Huggins had said then.
What had happened? At Xavier, the Mountaineers began doing things more on freelance basis but there was nothing free about it. They paid the price with a loss.
This time with Austin Benigni going off and scoring 19 points for Navy it looked like it was happening again.
"It goes back to executing," Stevenson said, "and making a team know that we were supposed to beat them."
Xavier was a tournament team who could take advantage of WVU's mistakes. Navy took as much advantage as they could but the talent gap and depth wore them out.
WVU eventually ate up the zone they were seeing, had Jimmy Bell Jr. banging hard inside and then used their point guards, Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, to control the action. They combined for 23 points on 8 of 13 shooting and dished out 14 assists to the shooters. Stevenson finished with 13 and Tre Mitchell, who made 8 of 12 shots led WVU with 19.
West Virginia, in honor of the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, held Military Appreciation Day and brought in Navy to play the Mountaineers for the first time in 50 years.
It was a fitting choice on this day for the battleship West Virginia was moored alongside the Tennessee when the attack came out of the sun. The ship took up to nine torpedo hits and was heavily damaged.
"It was a great day to have Navy in here," Huggins said. "On a day like this when so many West Virginians lost their lives in Pearl Harbor. I think it was great to get Navy here so we can give a lot of gratitude to the people who really gave their lives for us. I wish we could have brought them all in. That would have been terrific. It's kind of impossible, though."
WVU was in attack mode in the first half as West Virginia and Navy put on an intriguing battle that led to a Mountaineers' lead of 48-38.
It was a matchup of sharpshooters as WVU shot 59.4% for the half and Navy almost matched it at 55.6%. At one point the Mountaineers hit seven consecutive shots and it wasn't all point blank lay ins. Quite the contrary, WVU buried 6 of 11 3s while Navy canned 6-13.
WVU's shooting was built on a good floor game, something that had been lacking. They turned the ball over on 5 times while recording 12 assists on 19 baskets.
Point guard Kedrian Johnson was the hub around what all else revolved as he had seven assists.
Doing the damage for WVU was Erik Stevenson with 13 points, hitting 6 of 7 shots. The only miss was a forced 3 in the last 3 seconds of the half.
Mitchell was equally as sharp with 5 of 7, one a slashing baseline drive that resulted in a dunk and another a jump shot that it off the rim, when up to the top of the backboard, then fell through for two of his 12 points.
The play was a bit more ragged as the second half got underway but Navy was starting to pick up steam behind Benigni, who was putting on a one-man show. Still down 12 to WVU, Benigni ran off seven straight points to give him 18 for the game and cut the WVU lead to five points, the closest they'd been since WVU led 8-3.
But WVU's Matthews showed why he was back as he ended that run with a tough jumper that ignited the Mountaineers, who got a layup from Mitchell and then consecutive 3s from Kedrian Johnson, Joe Toussaint and Mitchell to put WVU back in front by 15 at 67-54.
