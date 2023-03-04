MORGANTOWN — Senior Day, quite naturally, is about a team's seniors, but it is becoming an archaic tradition in college sports.
It was founded to honor those with long meritorious service to a school, but in this era of open transfer portals, four and five-year players are becoming the exception rather than the rule, especially the really good players.
That, however, only changes what the day is all about but it doesn't detract from the emotion of the moment, as West Virginia found out on Saturday as it roared past Kansas State to its 600th victory in the Coliseum before a riotous crowd of 14,111.
"Tonight was like unreal," Emmitt Matthews Jr. said. "I couldn't explain it. The intensity of the game, the fans, how loud it got on the smallest plays. How hard we played. We didn't want to lose. We were playing for our lives.
Six West Virginia players walked as seniors but three of them — Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint — all have eligibility left and it's dollars (if the NIL money comes through) to donuts (if Dunkin Donuts is one of the franchises that puts up the bucks) that a couple will be back.
But three players — Matthews, Erik Stephenson and Kedrian Johnson — were playing their absolutely final regular-season collegiate basketball games. They have been the three who all season have made up the heart and soul of a WVU team that overcame itself to turn this into a season which will not conclude until they are eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, if they are, so it was only fitting that they should have been the engine that drove this important victory.
"It was a special day, no question about it," Stevenson said. "Especially for us three guys. It was our last home game ever in college."
The box score told the story of what their play meant to the team. Stevenson led the way with 27 points on 11 of 22 shooting, Johnson followed with 23 points while hitting 14 of 15 from the free throw line and earning a bruise for darn near every free throw, and Matthews had 20 points as he played every minute of the game at a level of energy and competitiveness that left him nearly unable to walk off the floor at the end.
Stevenson now has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, a feat not matched since Kevin Johnson scored 20 or more in nine straight games in 2012.
As for the three seniors in their final game each scoring 20 points together? Well, the last time WVU had three 20-point scorers in a game was on Jan. 4, 2021 when Derek Culver had 22, Deuce McBride 21 and Taz Sherman 20 in beating Oklahoma State.
But the real story was written in numbers and, to be truthful, while we will make an effort, it will not be written in words here, either.
That was made quite obvious in their post-game interviews as over and over one phrase was repeated.
"You can't put into words ..." they would say when asked about emotions, about feelings.
This wasn't about seniors even if it was Senior Day.
This was about brotherhood, a brotherhood that you can only create on an athletic team where players bond together, share each other's values, likes, dislikes and time.
They may be different when they come to WVU but the glue of the school — whatever school you want to talk about — and its colors, its traditions, its fans bring them together. One may be from near Dallas, at was Kedrian "Keedy" Johnson, two from the Tacoma, area of Washington stae, so far away, as it was Stevenson and Matthews, each following his own path to Morgantown where something special happened.
They went from friends to brothers and as they walked down the carpet with parents, friends and relatives for the last time in the Coliseum, each had different thoughts in their minds but what those thoughts were about was all the same.
And come post-game, when the final buzzer went off the final bead of sweat dripped on the court, the hugs were warm and long and emotional.
As they said, "There are no words to describe it."
So different they are, yet they became the same when they wore the same uniform.
Stevenson was the flake.
'You guys know I'm a little different," Stevenson said to the press. "My teammates know I got a screw loose in my head. But when it comes down to winning time, when it comes down to do or die, I'm not dying. Basketball is life or death for me. Plain and simple."
He thought back to high school when he was playing the final game against Emmitt Matthews' team.
"They put a press on me and I looked at Emmitt and said, 'Are you crazy? You crazy'?"
That's just how he is.
"I credit to my parents," Stevenson said. "They didn't raise me to be this crazy, but they raised me to be a competitor. My dad always told me if you're going out, you're going out there to kill somebody. I took that a little bit too serious."
And that is what shaped his game.
Johnson, on the other hand, is driven to win and perform differently.
"Everything I went through growing up drives me," Johnson said. "I look back on those days where I was one of least recruited guys on the teams I played on, not much exposure, going to junior college and not taking anything for granted."
How does someone who can do what Kedrian Johnson can do get overlooked?
"Probably the high school I attended. I never was in the mainstream," he said.
Matthews is more traditional, not as cooky as Stevenson, known as high school player. He is a family-oriented, educated, well-spoken player with dreams of being an agent or in sports management when he's done playing.
But there's a bug inside him driving him to win ... not to put up numbers, to put up one letter — W.
He leaves nothing out there and does what he believes helps the team, not himself. Early on this season he seemed to be laid back, but Huggins explained that because he left and came back, he was trying to fit back in.
Down the stretch, as WVU won 7 of the last 12 to reach 18 victories and put itself in position to play in the NCAAs, he was everywhere doing everything.
He scored 109 points in the last seven games, averaging 15.6 points a game to raise his average from 9.1 into double figures. And it wasn't just that he scored it was how.
He was a tiger, aggressively driving to the basket, hitting the boards, using his jump shot but also intimidating with loud slam dunks.
And now it starts over on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament and all of a sudden teams are looking at WVU as a candidate to go deep into the tournament.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.