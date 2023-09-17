MORGANTOWN — Somehow, WVU head coach Neal Brown hasn't been able to avoid it. Every day, he said, someone somewhere would stop him when he was out to say just two words.
"Beat Pitt!"
A year ago, he almost did, but that game slipped through his team's hands and it has haunted him.
Even on the field, as his team was trying to put Pitt away in the third quarter, leading 14-6, he was pulled aside by ABC's sideline reporter and asked about his feelings at the moment.
"Gotta finish," he said, looking into the TV camera. "It was 54 weeks ago and we were up a touchdown in the fourth and didn't finish. It's a brawl and the toughest team will win."
Toughness, that's what allowed 61,106 fans — it was the 106th Backyard Brawl, you know — to leave the stadium and pour into the downtown bars for an endless happy hour, a 17-6 victory over those hated Pennsylvanians from 75 miles up north in the bank. They'd waited 11 years to win over Pitt again in Morgantown and they were going to remember this one.
Tough?
Yeah, the Mountaineers were tough in this one. Here they were playing in the biggest game any of them had played in, losing their starting quarterback Garrett Greene to a leg injury on the sixth offensive play of the game.
They had to pull off a goal line stand. They had to pull off a couple of fourth-down stops. They had to intercept three passes.
This defense will not be maligned this week.
Not Avery Burks, not Mike Lockhart, not Lee Kpogba, not Trey Lathan.
Brown's mind went back to his pregame talk with his team.
"I told them they had to play with faith, not fear," he said. "You have to be in an attack mode."
They were. OK, this wasn't a Tony Dorsett or Dan Marino Pitt team. Not hardly. But this was a WVU team that had lost at Penn State, that was picked last in the Big 12's preseason poll.
Come to think of it, Pitt has lost in the last two weeks to the two teams picked 13th and 14th in that poll.
Ouch.
And they did it with the backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol.
He didn't fling the ball around, completing just 6 of 9 passes for only 60 yards. He didn't have to. He took care of the ball and that's a pretty tall order in a game like this one.
"It's something you plan for but by no means is it something you are hoping to happen," Marchiol said. "The backup quarterback position is the most interesting position in all of sports because you have to be ready 24/7. You may not do anything the whole game, but tonight things went south and I happened to come in and get the ball to the playmakers. We got guys who make my job really easy."
Playmakers, like CJ Donaldson, who rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, running patiently, using his vision then bursting into holes the offensive line opened. Yards were scarce on both sides, neither team passing for 100 yards and the total yards oddly coming out at 211 each.
The difference? WVU ran 62 plays.
They played tough.
"We're a tough football team. Mentally we're tough. Physically we're tough. It was ugly, but we play ugly ball," Brown said.
How big is the Backyard Brawl? it's so big that Alabama wound up being the warm up act for the game, struggling to get past South Florida before ABC turned prime time over to West Virginia and Pitt.
This delayed the start of the WVU game, not that any of the 60,000-plus who crammed their way into Mountaineer Field after an entire day of lubricating in the parking lot tailgating minded. By the time kickoff finally came as the sun set on a beautiful autumn evening, they were roaring.
And why not? They had waited 11 years for Pittsburgh to return to Morgantown. The only thing better than a cold beer, a half dozen pepperoni rolls, a burger or some ribs for nourishment is facing off against the Pitt Panthers, something they now were ready to do for the 106th time.
Let's say the Panthers weren't greeted with cries of "Welcome to our house. Enjoy your evening" from the West Virginia student section.
As for this year's Mountaineers team, let's say they were as ready as the fans all week — every day — they were shown the video of the end of last year's meeting when Pitt escaped with the victory and then taunted the WVU players at the end of the game.
"It's been personal. It's a rivalry and we look forward to it," Brown said in his pregame interview.
The game did not start well for the Mountaineers, going three and out and then allowing Pitt to eat up ground yardage like a hungry hippo at dinner time, driving to the Mountaineers' 3.
At that point, WVU said enough is enough, put together a dominating goal line stand and forced a field goal, but being down 3-0 after the way Pitt chewed them up early was a triumph of will if not execution.
WVU obviously needed something to light its fire right away, so they called on Engine No. 4, CJ Donaldson who was given his first carry and he took not only the football but the entire Pitt defensive line with him for 6 years.
Moments later, though, disaster hit as Garrett Greene stumbled to the ground, obviously in pain, his left leg injured. He would need assistance to the bench and then struggled to limp to the locker room.
The drive petered out as Greene's replacement Nicco Marchiol threw a fourth down incompletion at the Pitt 36.
Pitt finally threw its first pass and nearly wished it hadn't even though it was complete as Konata Mumpfield lost control of the ball as he was going down, put on the ground and Hershey McLaurin claimed it was a fumble.
Replay said he didn't. While Pitt kept the ball it was only for a moment as they tried a quarterback sneak on fourth down but were hit with a procedure penalty and punted.
Greene returned to the WVU bench with a boot on his injured leg and WVU now was asserting itself, driving to the Pitt 18 but disaster loomed right around the corner as Marchiol and CJ Donaldson mishandled a handoff and Pitt recovered.
But two plays later the Mountaineers snatched the ball back as Avery Burks took advantage of an ill-advised pass by Phil Jurkovec and safety Burks intercepted it, running inside the Panthers' 10.
"We've had a rough two weeks," Burks said of the secondary that had been taking a lot of heat in a TV interview at halftime. "We just want to show we can play ball."
Marchiol said a polite thank you — actually not — but took advantage with a short flip to the 6-7 tight end Kole Taylor who rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead.
The rest of the half was very much uneventful until the Panthers got a 36-yard field from Ben Saul to send the teams to halftime with WVU leading, 7-6.
You had the feeling there was a whole lot more rumbling to come.
And it started on Pitt's first possession of the second half on third and 1 as nose guard Mike Lockhart battles free to make a vicious tackle in the backfield to force a punt.
From there the toughness took over. Donaldson took over on a long, time-consuming drive that ended with him bursting over from the 1 and Michael Hayes added a field goal while Pitt was totally stymied by the defense.
