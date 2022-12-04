MORGANTOWN — One thing was certain after Xavier University wiped out an 11-point, first half West Virginia lead and played a nearly flawless second half to beat the Mountaineers, 84-74 and that is that Bob Huggins still doesn't have any good thoughts about the Musketeers.
In the build up to Saturday's Big 12-Big East Battle, Huggins was asked if he had any good memories of his former crosstown rival when he coached at Cincinnati.
His answer gave Xavier fans all the ammunition they needed, as if they needed any. His greeting, play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi said, "was like he was radioactive."
Not that he thought it would be any different after what he said answering that early week question.
"I don't have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever. None. Absolutely none," Huggins said.
Let's just say the second half did nothing to alter his opinion. There were signs, there was noise, and there was nothing but disappointment after the Mountaineers had played a solid first half when they led, 43-36, as Erik Stevenson pumped in 14 points.
But nothing went right once they left the locker room, being outscored 48-31.
What happened to change things from the first half to the second?
"We didn't guard and we didn't make shots," Huggins said after a long session with his players, which we can safely assume not to pass out game balls or compliments.
"We had a chance to stay in the game and went to the free throw line and missed consecutive free throws. They made free throws. They made shots. We didn't guard them. They guarded us."
It was like you start cooking pancakes and when you flip it over the other side is a waffle. How it got there, you don't know.
"My Dad always told me it's a matter of attitude. I thought we were a totally different team in the second half," Huggins said.
The Mountaineers led for almost three quarters of the game, Xavier not getting to the lead until it was 56-55 with 12:53 left after making 8 of 11 shots out of the locker room.
WVU had a brief reflex on 3s from Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint, but as the game got into its final moments WVU got a basket from Joe Toussaint to cut Xavier's lead to 73-72. That would be their last basket of the game. They made only 1 of their last 11 shots, the last eight in a row.
"How many layups did we miss? How many second chance points? How many wide open jump shots did we miss? When they had those opportunities, they took advantage of them and we didn't, Huggins said."
With the crowd of 10,460 hooting and hollering, Xavier went on a late parade to the free throw line as their leading scorer, Souley Boum, who had 24 points, canned 11 of 14 free throws.
For the game, WVU's entire team made 11 of 15. Oh, did we mention, Kipp Kissinger was working the game as the lead official.
In the end, though, the officiating had nothing to do with the result. WVU's late cold snap did as the Mountaineers fell to 6-2 while Xavier went to 6-3.
The game was feisty throughout and ended with officials having to separate WVU's Stevenson from Colby Jones after Jones mouthed off once too often.
There was much good to take out of WVU's surge to a 43-36 halftime lead on a foreign court that was eager to hand Bob Huggins a loss against the team that used to be his biggest rival when he was at Cincinnati.
He was welcomed by hoots and catcalls when he walked into the Cintas Center, which is going to bother him about as much as an 85-mph fastball down the middle is going to bother Brian Harper.
The first takeaway is that Stevenson has been a very important addition through the transfer portal as he could have thrown chairs through the basket from 3-point range the way he was going. He hit his first three 3s, including one he banked in.
The second takeaway was that Jimmy Bell continues to progress. Before the game, Huggins was talking about how difficult it is to know much in this age of the portal about the players you get and how they respond.
"Take Jimmy Bell," he said. "We thought he could be good but he had to lose about 60 pounds. We told him and he went right at it. He just keeps getting better and by the end of this year he's liable to be our best player."
At 6-10 and 285 he is a presence down low and seems to add something each game. Certainly, no one is bullying him. He was banging bodies and banging the boards and finished the half with 6 points and 5 rebounds, including a couple of nifty jump hooks.
As it is, this is beginning to look like a sharpshooting team unlike any Huggins has had in recent years. They went into halftime shooting 53.6% after starting off hitting at 70%. But they were deadly from 3-point range, hitting 7 of 9.
The biggest came after Xavier had whittled WVU's widest margin of 11 down to 3 points as momentum was shooting.
That was when Stevenson came out of a time out and hit a 3, followed by Bell fighting to an inside basket and then Seth Wilson banked in another 3.
