Mountaineers can rise above expectations

MORGANTOWN — On Tuesday, West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons created something much needed in the times in which we live, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee for his department to implement a culture and action plan that further strengthens and expands the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives already in place.
In a way, though, football coach Neal Brown had taken the same approach in a far different area.
Brown is a product of the Air Raid style of football and as such he realizes the importance of the aerial game in football.
He also understands that it has three elements — a quarterback who can throw the ball, an offensive line that can protect him and a group of wide receivers who can catch it and do something with it after the catch.
He put a great deal of emphasis this recruiting period on building that offensive line, has two quarterbacks with experience whom he expects to be able to deliver the ball and has created a diversity, equity and inclusion committee of his own among his wide receivers.
Think back a year ago at this time and his biggest concern was a lack of experienced receivers, enough so that he set about through transfers, recruiting and developing those on hand so that as he heads towards what he hopes will be not only a full, but a fulfilling season with a group that offers that diversity, equity and inclusion.
They were not haphazardly put together, but done with a plan so that he had the diversity he sought, a diversity to allow him to be inclusive with all of them while equally spreading the ball around.
During his weekly ZOOM media call he went through who made up the group and how they all fit into categories that allowed his quarterback to be an equal opportunity passer.
“We kind of look at four different body types,” Brown said. “We want a guy that’s bigger-framed, that has good twitch but really has phenomenal hands. We want a little, make-you-miss-guy, and we’d like to have a bigger, physical guy inside who knows how to use his body. Then we’d like to have a long, fast guy, somebody that can take the top off it and really go get the bell.”
That was the blueprint he followed.
“Sam James is a speed guy. He’s a guy who can run and take the top off of it,” Brown said, referring to his leading returning receiver who seems to be destined for stardom.
“Ali Jennings is a guy who has great body control. He can really get off the ball and understands how to position his body, kind of like a basketball player, and make difficult plays,” he said.
“T.J. Simmons is a big, physical kid who has courage and catches the ball across the middle,” he said.
“Sean Ryan and Bryce Wheaton are longer guys who can catch the ball down the field. Bryce is a little bit faster while Sean has little more wiggle to him. Both those guys can really stretch it,” Brown said. “And Winston Wright is a guy who can make you miss tackles (after catching the ball).”
What are we talking about here?
We’re talking about Sam James being a Mario Alford kind of threat, about Ali Jennings being a David Sills kind of receiver, about T.J. Simmons being a Gary Jennings kind of receiver, about Winston Wright being a Tavon Austin type of receiver and Wheaton being more, maybe, of a Chris Henry kind of threat.
Think about this for a moment, then think of what has always gone into the really good passing attacks they have had at West Virginia. See, this isn’t really an “Air Raid” thing. It is the kind of thing all coaches try to create and Brown is no different.
Let’s take a look at the great passing teams WVU put together.
Holgorsen’s last year as Mountaineers’ coach, Will Grief threw for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns, distributing the ball to David Sills V for 65 catches and 986 yards and 15 TDs, Gary Jennings for 54 catches and 917 yards and 13 touchdowns and Marcus Simms for 46 grabs and 699 yards and two touchdowns.
In addition, Trevon Wesco developed into a pass catching tight end with 26 catches, 366 yards where he averaged 14.1 yards a catch, while TJ Simmons had a productive year with 28 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown.
Holgorsen’s next last year here he had Will Grier throwing for 3,490 and 34 touchdowns in just 11 games with three receivers catching passes for 980 or more yards, led by Gary Jennings with 98 catches for 1,096 yards but mysteriously only one TD, Ka’Raun White with 61 for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns and David Sills V with 16 for 980 yards and 16 TDs.
What’s more, he had another deep option in Marcus Simms, who led the team with a 18.9 yards per catch average and five scores.
Holgorsen’s first two seasons he inherited not only Geno Smith, who broke all the school passing records, but the two most prolific receivers in school history in Stedman Bailey and Tavon Austin and was able to complement them with Ivan McCartney, who caught 49 passes for 585 yards.
But you could go back further to Don Nehlen, who was a run-first coach. But when he had Marc Bulger to throw the ball he turned him loose and surrounded him with solid receivers in Shawn Foreman, David Sanders, Khory Ivy, tight end Anthony Becht, Antonio Brown and Jerry Porter over his final two years.
Brown now seems to have this kind of thing on hand, but the key is going to be the development of at least one of his two quarterbacks.
Neither Jarret Doege nor Austin Kendall needs to be Bulger, Geno Smith or Grier, but they must be accurate and on time with their passes with an ability to do what Brown wants most and that is to spread the field from sideline to sideline, always with that threat he will go deep.
If the quarterback can fill that, he seems to have on hand a receiving corps that will give him plenty of options to spread the wealth.
One might suspect, even in an 10-game season, to have three receivers with 50 catches or more and around 800 yards, which would indicate not only a solid offense but one that produces a season in which the Mountaineers can rise above expectations.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.