MORGANTOWN — The haze of last season’s meeting with Iowa State hangs heavily over Milan Puskar Stadium this week as it and the West Virginia Mountaineers get ready to play the Cyclones.
The game was a disaster from start to finish, the Cyclones dominating in every aspect. WVU did not cross the goal line, and instead, kicked two field goals, the second one coming when the score was 42-3.
Iowa State manhandled WVU on the ground, giving up just 54 rushing yards while gaining 236 themselves. And while the passing yardage was more in line with a competitive game, Iowa State with 247 passing yards from quarterback Brock Purdy while WVU’s Jarret Doege mustered 205, there was another way to look at the passing statistics.
WVU threw 20 incomplete passes.
Iowa State threw 3.
And now here come the Cyclones again, facing the Mountaineers off of what they hope is a breakthrough game in which WVU ended a three-game losing streak by beating TCU, red hot and pushing for a Big 12 championship.
How does a coach approach such a game psychologically with his team? That, at least, was the question I hurled at Neal Brown in the midst of his weekly Tuesday press conference, knowing they had lost to them by 39 points the last time out, a defeat that physically bruised them and mentally abused them.
“I’ll say this nicely,” Brown said with a knowing smile. “This age group we deal with ... shoot, they don’t remember that. They don’t remember last week. I don’t mean that badly, but that was a long time ago.”
It was a nice sounding answer, but somehow no one really could buy it. If you think a big-time football coach was going to let that kind of whipping go by without a subtle reminder — or maybe not-so-subtle — well then you know the football mentality.
So, when quarterback Jarret Doege took his seat behind the microphone at the table facing the media, he was informed that Neal Brown said he figured his team wouldn’t even remember that game, as if erasing it from the memory could erase it from the record books.
Did Doege remember the score?
“Yeah, 42-6,” Doege said without hesitation. “We had it up on the board on a little graphic all winter and summer, so it was implanted into our head pretty well.”
What had happened last year that made it such a one-sided encounter?
“Last year, that performance was what it was. I could sit up here and give you a lot of reasons why it happened,” Brown said. “The first half of it we weren’t far away. Then I think it was third and goal from the 26 and they scored a touchdown right before the half. We just didn’t play very well. We had a bunch of COVID issues going into that game that didn’t show up until Thursday after practice.
“I could list a bunch of reasons why but the bottom line is they physically dominated both lines of scrimmage. That’s what happened.”
West Virginia cannot afford to allow it to happen again, not at 3-4 with Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas lined up in the next three games. If they wish to be bowl eligible — and they certainly do, considering the COVID year did nothing but deplete the athletic department’s treasury — they need to find three wins in the final five games.
That means, at least, they need to win two of the next three and hope they can beat Kansas and Kansas State.
“Our focus is on being 1-0 each week,” Doege said. “Beating TCU was huge. Now we can think about Iowa State. We want to be 6-0. It started against TCU.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.