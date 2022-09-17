MORGANTOWN -- This one wasn't close.
After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia's Mountaineers buried overmatched FSC opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward at halftime into Thursday night's nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
The 50,703 fans enjoyed a near perfect first-half of football from WVU before heading for the local bars to celebrate at halftime.
By halftime, WVU led, 45-7, and had gained 415 of the 624 yards they would gain on the day while holding Towson to 56 yards on only 22 plays. The domination was shown not only on the scoreboard but in first downs, Towson not gaining one until only 5 minutes remained in the half and finishing with just 3 to the 19 WVU put on the board.
"It was a fun day," said Brown, who with his team certainly needed one.
WVU completely controlled the line of scrimmage throughout, gaining 624 totally balanced yards of which 316 came on the ground and 308 through the air.
Six of WVU's 9 touchdowns were scored on the ground with freshman sensation CJ Donaldson scoring three of them. one on an 82-yard burst, the longest TD run by a Mountaineer since Leddie Brown scored on an 87-yard run against Kansas in 2020.
Donaldson totaled 101 rushing yards on just 9 carries, 11.2 yards per attempt, while Tony Mathis had 104 on 17 carries. In all, WVU averaged 7.0 yards per rush.
"This week we went out to just enjoy the game, have fun and play the game the right way," Mathis said.
The margin of victory allowed WVU to get all four of its quarterbacks action with JT Daniels completing 16 of 24 for 176 yards and a score.
Garrett Greene completed 3 of 6 for 45 yards but also broke loose on a 39-yard run to set up a touchdown and scored one TD on the ground.
Goose Crowder made his 2022 debut a perfect one, competing 6 of 6 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown and true freshman Nicco Marchiol made his first WVU appearance completing two of four passes for 32 yards and a perfectly-thrown 26-yard TD to spring sensation Preston Fox out of Morgantown High.
"Nicco," said Brown, "is getting a lot better. That was a really nice throw he made to the back of the end zone and a great catch by Fox."
The timing was just right for this game to come along. While a win over Towson isn't something anyone will tell their grandchildren about, it may have cleared the air some around the program which had been under fire.
Certainly, Neal Brown and the coaches felt it, but the college kids have a way of shaking it off.
"They forget the losses a lot more than the coaches," Brown said. "I don't look at social media and they have to, but they understand they have a job to do."
And this week they did it and while it won't turn them into a Top Ten team, it will change the feeling around the football facility.
"Some people ask why we play a game like this," Brown said. "It's important for the morale of the football team."
"That," said nose tackle Jordan Jefferson, "was much needed for us. The coaches told us we have to play better. We'd been playing hard but we had to execute. We went back to basics and did the small things."
It was evident right from the start that WVU was going to take care of business, taking the battle to Towson right away.
First play Tony Mathis ripped off 25 yards, then repeated the play and gained 12. In all they went 75 yards in 10 plays.
The only smear on the day came when Towson's D'ago Hunter took the kickoff and went through a vacant lot on the right side of the field, made one juke and then shed kicker Parker Groathaus and went 96 yards for the score to knot things at 7-7.
The knot came undone the next time the Mountaineers had the ball, this time going 75 yards in 12 plays, Mathis scored on a 3-yard run.
The game was nearly 10 minutes old and Towson had yet to run a play from scrimmage and when they began to do so nothing worked.
The score kept mounting. Everyone it seemed got into the act and Towson could do nothing about it.
Mathis scored, Donaldson broke loose on his 82-yard TD, Mathis scored again, then Casey Legg kicked a field goal and Donaldson scored again.
WVU had 45 points at the half and the Towson bus driver got the buses heated up for the trip home.
They played the second half even though it had no bearing on the outcome, although Brown said it helped get a lot of guns experience and from that they will find their way into special teams play and maybe onto the field because of what they put on film
"We played a lot of guys, that was the plan going in," he said.
