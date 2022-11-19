MORGANTOWN — One of the most memorable openings to a television show in any era belongs to “Mission: Impossible” when Jim Phelps received his assignment via a reel-to-reel tape that would burn up upon conclusion.
“Good morning, Mr. Phelps. Your mission should you choose to accept it (the voice would explain the assignment, and then end with this memorable line). As always, should you or any of your IM Force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This tape will self-destruct in 10 seconds. Good luck, Jim.”
Neal Brown knows how Peter Graves, who played Jim Phelps, must have felt for he faces his own “Mission: Impossible” today when Kansas State comes to town for a 2 p.m. meeting with West Virginia at Mountaineer Field, the possibility of a 6-6 regular season and a bowl bid — to say nothing of Brown’s job — at stake.
To win the game, all Brown has to do is design a defense to contain Deuce Vaughn, the top running back in the Big 12 — not just this year, but probably for the past two years.
How good is Vaughn?
Well in discussing him, Brown offered up comparisons with the New Orleans’ Saints Alvin Kamara, the former Rams great Marshall Faulk and — with a disclaimer — Barry Sanders, the all-time leading rusher in NFL history.
Last week, as Kansas State overwhelmed Baylor, 31-3, Vaughn roared past 1,000 yards with a 106-yard rushing performance and now is 16th in the NCAA this year with 1,089 yards. It’s his second straight 1,000-yard season and his 3,127 career yards are second in school history, built on the strength of 18 career 100-yard games.
“He’s dynamic, both as a receiver and a running back. He’s really powerful for a guy that size. His lower body is extremely strong, which makes him really tough to tackle,” Brown said.
Do not be fooled by his size, which is listed at 5-6 and 173 pounds. That’s an asset, not a problem.
“You talk about a strike zone, he’s got a really small strike zone,” Brown said, not using baseball terminology. He was talking about an area where you strike him and knock him down.
“If you go really low, he can run through tackles,” Brown said.
Rushing is only part of the package.
“And I don’t know him personally, but he must be extremely smart because they line him up all over the field. He’s an advanced route runner. Alvin Kamara, who plays for the Saints. is a really advanced route runner for a running back. Marshall Faulk was a really advanced route runner with the Rams.
“Vaughn is also really advanced. They put him on some option routes where they find mismatches for him. He knows how to run routes like seasoned receivers.”
Watching films of last year’s game revealed no flaws for Brown.
“He did things last year and did stuff like Barry Sanders. I’m not saying he’s like Barry Sanders. I wouldn’t put that on anyone but that’s the only person I’ve seen do things like that,” Brown said.
The Wildcats do nothing to help out, either. They hide him behind big linemen, they move him around, put him in motion.
“It’s on you if they hide him,” Brown said. “You have to know where he is at all times That’s got to be the No. 1 priority,” Brown said.
What’s more, Kansas State offers up a pair of excellent quarterbacks in Adrian Martinez, an explosive runner, and big, strong quarterback Will Howard, who passed for more than 400 yards against Oklahoma State.
But in the end, the offense rests on Vaughn’s performance.
“He’s how they go. Three years in a row he’ll be right at the top of the rushing stats in our league,” Brown said.
WVU’s defense took a big stride forward last week in beating Oklahoma, but this is a far different challenge that comes into Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday.
WVU has not yet announced whether Garrett Greene, who came off the bench to lead last week’s upset of Oklahoma, or JT Daniels will start, but both figure to play, each offering a different style of offense.
