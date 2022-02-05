MORGANTOWN — You’ve all seen the movie, probably read the book.
A team is struggling, just as West Virginia’s 13-8 basketball team is, losing six in a row and facing No. 14 Texas Tech at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Coliseum. TV coverage is on ESPN.
Chances are, they will do it without their star player, Taz Sherman, who last game at Baylor took a right to the jaw and wound up with a concussion. Bob Huggins on Friday afternoon said he didn’t know Sherman’s situation other than that he’s in the concussion protocol and his availability is in the hands of the medical staff, “as it should be.”
That’s about 20 points a game probably sidelined. Now if this were a book or a movie, he’d make a dramatic entry into the game either at the start and score 25 points and lead an upset victory over a team that already has won once against WVU.
Or, a freshman who hasn’t had much playing time this year like Seth Wilson or Jamal King would come in and hit a buzzer beater to win the game.
Fact or fiction?
How does Huggins frame the situation to his team as lots of people are writing them out of postseason contention to date?
“When you think about it, you get a call here and there, you get a rebound here and there, you get a shot that almost went in that didn’t go it ... we’re right there,” Huggins said, knowing that hope does remain in the season with 10 games left.
“It’s not like Oklahoma, where we were God awful. I don’t know why. I’ve repeatedly asked the players and they don’t have an answer for me.” Huggins continued. “But after that, we came out and after the first seven or eight minutes against Arkansas we played really hard. Not well, but really hard. And I don’t think you can play any harder than we played against Baylor.”
But the Mountaineers lost both games, even though they were closer than the score may have indicated and, in the process, there was that non-call on Sherman that changed the flow of the game.
“How many times is what happened going to happen? Sometimes, you want to call it luck or fate, whatever, but it’s not in your corner. We get a call in that game and who knows what happens ... but we didn’t, so you play on,” he said.
Huggins was upset by the officiating but gagged by the league. He surely brought it up privately, though.
The response?
“I haven’t heard from them,” he said. “But that’s not unusual.”
And so he gets ready for the Red Raiders, with or without Sherman, knowing that his absence affects his team’s approach.
“Obviously, he’s one of the best players in the league. It’s going to affect us,” he said.
“I think our coaching staff and our team are more concerned about Taz and his welfare than we are about trying to rush him back too soon.
“It’s difficult when you lose a player of Taz’s ability and don’t know what’s going to happen. You try to juggle some people, move some around to see what gives us the best chance to win.”
They move forward, not knowing what really lies ahead.
“Obviously, you never know who will be available when,” he said. “You could have a sprained ankle, a broken hand, virtually anything, You have to work with the guys there and try to get those guys as ready as you possibly can and cross your fingers if you have anybody out that they come back.”
He knows he’s done it before and it worked out pretty well.
“If you think, that happened to us in the Final Four run,” he said, thinking back to the 2010 team. “We lost Joe Mazzulla early [to a shoulder injury]. We had one point guard, Truck Bryant. Then Truck broke his foot.”
He had to go with Mazzulla and he played the best game of his life to help upset Kentucky in the Elite Eight to move on to the Final Four.
“Thank the Lord, Joe healed up or we would have had no point guard. We had one heckuva team without a point guard. You just never know those things.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.