MORGANTOWN — West Virginia went to Kansas on Saturday to face Kansas State in what it believed to be a must win game in Manhattan, only to spend the afternoon giving it away.
By losing, 34-17, to the streaking Wildcats, who now have won four in a row and defeated the Mountaineers for the first time in six years, WVU left itself on the verge of being shut out of a bowl game. Needing six wins to become bowl eligible, WVU must not only beat Kansas in the regular season finale but find a way to upset the talented Texas Longhorns next week in Morgantown.
If they pull it off, they will wind up in a smaller, less prestigious bowl game but at least won’t have to go through life wondering how things could have come so undone in a season they approached with so much hope and anticipation following a year-long struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties that went with it.
One thing is certain, WVU had no one but itself to blame in Saturday’s loss to K-State, which opportunistically took advantage of a month’s worth of Mountaineer mishaps in the first half alone to go to 7-3.
Outgained by WVU, 345 yards to 299, the Wildcats played nearly impeccable football while the Mountaineers did everything wrong short of taking the field with their helmets on backwards.
It was almost 2-against-1, Kansas State and WVU against WVU.
“[Kansas State] did absolutely nothing in the game to beat themselves,” WVU coach Neal Brown said, “and that’s hard, and they did that. Zero turnovers. They had one penalty the entire game. They didn’t have any unforced errors.
“We had unforced errors all over the place. We had huge drops in the first half. We had blown coverage on fourth down to set up their last touchdown. We missed tackles. We are using poor technique,” a frustrated Brown continued. “It’s not an effort issue. It’s us not doing things we need to do to win games — ball security, blocking, tackling. It’s technique errors.”
Brown was not the only frustrated person in the WVU locker room. His players were as well.
“We’re definitely frustrated,” receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton said. “I think it’s time for us to turn around the program. I just want to make sure we’re on the right track. We’re not trying to lose, clearly. I feel everybody is putting their best foot forward. Everyone has to dial in and find out what’s wrong and lock in.
“We have certain non-negotiables in our program. For us to go out and shoot ourselves in the foot hurts. It was a close game and could have had a different outcome, but we shot ourselves in the foot and couldn’t recover.”
On the Mountaineers’ second offensive play of the game, following a determined 9-yard bulldozer of a run by Leddie Brown, Winston Wright let a perfect pass that would have been a first down and probably a lot more slip through his hands and bounce into the air, where it was intercepted, leading to the game’s first touchdown, a 2-yard run by Joe Ervin.
Seven minutes later Kansas State’s lead had swelled to 14-0 as Marvin Martin swooped in on a blocked punt and took it 7 yards into the end zone.
Two turnovers, two touchdowns.
The Mountaineers were stuck in a 20-foot hole with nothing but a step ladder to try and get out.
Another game changing error came on a WVU interception that would have put them in business, except that blitzing linebacker VanDarius Cowan was nailed for a textbook example of targeting, wiping out the INT, getting himself ejected and injured along the way.
By halftime, with Deuce Vaughn, who rushed for 121 yards and a TD on 25 carries, and quarterback Skyler Thompson, who completed 17 of 21 passes including a crucial fourth and 8 play that set up a touchdown and ended WVU’s second half rally that had cut the Wildcats’ lead to 24-17, showing the way it was 17-3.
WVU was eager to come out and force the issue in the second half, but don’t you just know that they gave up a 65-yard kickoff return right out of the locker room in the second half. Thompson took care of the rest as he threw to Sammy Wheeler for a 4-yard TD and a 24-3 lead.
WVU pulled out all the stops, made three fourth down tries and fought back to within a touchdown in the cruelest of fashions, completing a 34-yard play to the Wheeler on fourth and 8, setting up a 4-yard TD for Vaughn.
Once again, it was a perfect play by K-State made possible by a blown coverage in the Mountaineers’ secondary.
That took the last hope away from WVU but the Mountaineers had one more catastrophe awaiting them, Leddie Brown fumbled the ball when there was still enough time left for a comeback.
Once again, Doege had statistics that looked better than they really were, completing 27 of 45 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but also two interceptions.
