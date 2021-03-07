MORGANTOWN — There’s no defense for having no defense and because that’s how No. 5/6 West Virginia plays basketball these days they suffered an 85-80 loss to an undermanned No. 17 Oklahoma State team, playing without star freshman Cade Cunningham, the Big 12’s leading scorer and expected to the NBA’s No. 1 draft choice, would miss the game with an ankle injury.
Playing before a home crowd of 2,800 on Senior Day that came in anticipation of Bob Huggins’ 900th career victory, they sent them home with nothing but Huggins’ 379th defeat ... one of the ugliest of his career.
WVU scored enough points to win most games, 80.
They gave up too many things to allow them to win ... and that has been the problem with this team this year.
The home upset cost the Mountaineers second place in the Big 12 and a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week, leaving them with a season record of 18-8 and 11-6 in the conference.
It also left them with egg on their face from the uninspired effort they put forth in a game that should have seen them come out with fire in their eyes but wound up sending them home with third-degree burns as Oklahoma State spent the whole afternoon in a lay-up line.
Bedeviled all year by teams that screen and straight-line drive to the basket, WVU saw guard Avery Anderson III grow into star status with a career high 31 points on 11 for 14 shooting, most of the shots right at the basket. Oklahoma State shot 32 layups and made 22 of them, leaving Huggins wondering if they ever were going to stop someone from going to the hoop.
“They were just running it by us,” Huggins said. “They ball screened, but everyone in America ball screens. They didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. They were just better than us today. They got anything they wanted. Truth be told, this is not a very good defensive team. It’s a poor defensive team and we rely on making shots. Look at the scores.”
It’s a complaint that’s been heard from the start of the season, that the team did not get in front of the man it was guarding and that they constantly blew past them leaving nothing behind but a cold wind and a faint odor of the small amount of sweat it took to get free. Normally, Huggins’ teams get better as the season goes on but this team just doesn’t seem to grasp the concept of staying between your man and the basket.
The result was that Oklahoma State had a gawdy 50 points in the paint.
“We’ve been giving up 35 to 50 every day,” Huggins said. “Every. Single. Day. We’ve worked on rotations. I thought we were starting to make some strides.”
There are a couple of ways to stop a player who is on a straight-line drive and one is to take a charge, something Gabe Osabuohien is painfully adept at doing. But it’s one thing to get in position to take a charge and quite another to get it called.
Huggins suggested on his post-game radio show that Osabuohien took six charges and just one was called, saying:
“OK, maybe don’t call them all, but man oh man. He was where he was supposed to be, so you can’t blame Gabe.”
You can, however, blame the defender who let his man get loose.
The second way to stop the drive is with a shot blocker, which is something WVU sorely lacks.
“We tried to place (freshman forward) Seny (Ndiaye) in there,” Huggins said. “He’s a better shot blocker than either Derek or Gabe. He didn’t block a shot either. He tried. We don’t have shot blockers. That’s a different game if Sags (Sagaba Konate) is in there, but Sags isn’t here. We don’t have shot blockers.”
The players understand what is happening.
“We got all the shots we wanted,” said Taz Sherman, whose Senior Day saw him score 20 points to lead West Virginia. “It all comes down to defense. We really got to tighten up on that going into the conference tournament. They scored easy buckets.”
“It’s kind of been like that the whole season, honestly,” said Miles “Deuce” McBride. “We’ve all said once our defense gets together it will work out, but so far we haven’t done that over 40 minutes. Today, we weren’t shooting well and when you aren’t you have to rely on your defense.”
The defense never allowed WVU to break away from Oklahoma State, even though they led for half the game. West Virginia’s biggest lead was six points and Oklahoma State’s was five points, but they had at the right time — when the final buzzer went off.
WVU will now probably wind up a No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Championships, Texas playing on Sunday deciding that.
That isn’t at all what they were looking for, not on the opening day of the season and not on the closing day.
