MORGANTOWN — There was a time, midway in this season, when it appeared that Taz Sherman looked as though he had a shot at being the Big 12 Player of the Year, so much so that his coach, Bob Huggins, indicated he felt he was the best player in the league.
At that time, albeit against lesser competition than he would face against conference teams, Sherman was looking as though he might become the first player since Drew Schifino in 2003 to average 20 points a game for a full season.
Closest to him was Kevin Jones — as close as you can get in 2012 — who averaged 19.9 points per game.
As the calendar changed from 2021 to 2022, so did Sherman’s season. It went from a high flying celebration of his talents to a challenge for the doctors to find ways to get him onto the court and back to full strength.
WVU opened the new year by facing its first Big 12 opponent in Texas and it went down as WVU’s second loss of the season, a game Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson all missed with COVID.
Sherman had already battled an early season ankle sprain and would later miss another conference game after suffering a concussion after taking a shot to the face against Baylor without so much as a foul being called or play being stopped as he lay on the floor.
West Virginia would figure out just how much they needed Sherman through the rest of the season, losing 13 of their final 15 games.
We mention this because Sherman showed signs of his old self in the regular season final, a victory over TCU in which he scored 25 points. This was a lead in to the Mountaineers’ last chance for a shot at the NCAA or NIT, as they meet Kansas State at 7 p.m. on ESPNU in the play-in game of the conference tournament.
How important is a healthy, full-speed Sherman to the Mountaineers?
He missed two games this year. WVU lost both to Texas and Texas Tech.
In their 15 victories, he averaged 20.4 points a game. In the 14 losses in which he played, he average 18.8 points a game. But throw in the two losses he missed, and WVU got 14.1 points per game from Sherman.
Sherman’s scoring missed in losses you could measure. His leadership not so much.
Consider halftime in the TCU game. WVU had the lead, but they had done that on numerous occasions during the year only to come undone in the second half.
This time he wasn’t going to let it happen.
“At halftime he just said, ‘We’re going to go win,’” Huggins said after the game. “‘We’re not going to let this happen to us again, we’re going to go win.’”
And he did all he could to keep from letting the Mountaineers lose as over the last 6:07 they erased a six-point deficit they had fallen into with Sherman scoring six key points.
West Virginia(15-16, 4-4) has split two close games with Kansas State (14-6, 6-12) this year, winning at home, 71-68, and losing in Manhattan, 78-73.
Sherman has not much success over his career with the Wildcats, averaging 9.8 points in six games, but this year he scored 14 in the win and 23 in the loss.
If the Mountaineers can get past Kansas State they would play No. 1 seed Kansas on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.