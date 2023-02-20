MORGANTOWN — Just when West Virginia needed it the most, forward Tre Mitchell stepped out of the shadows and turned in his top scoring performance of the season with 22 points as the Mountaineers overwhelmed Oklahoma State, 85-67, for a must-win home victory before 11,874 fans.
Erik Stevenson chipped in with 23 points as the Mountaineers surpassed the 80-point total for just the second time since December 10.
But, as good as the offense was in this game, the players and Coach Bob Huggins were quick to point out that it was the defense that won the game.
Huggins called it the best of the season and, strangely, a key part of it was Mitchell, who is there to score points and, quite honestly, had often been a defensive liability.
Huggins put it this way, perhaps jokingly:
"He couldn't spell defense at the beginning of the year."
The proof of the defensive effort was found in the statistics. Oklahoma State shot just 36.5% for the game, hit only 2 of 19 from 3-point range, the second coming late in the game when the Mountaineers were just running out the game with a lead that stood at or around 20 points.
Additionally, they created 18 turnovers while committing only nine themselves and that actually produced the true difference in the two teams, WVU winning by 18 while the points off turnovers showed the Mountaineers with 28 and Oklahoma State with just four.
And remember, this was a WVU team that early this season Huggins called "the worst defensive team I've ever coached."
"I thought this was our best defensive effort of the year.," Huggins said after the game. "(It was) probably our most complete effort of the year."
It also was one of the most inspired in a game that was terribly physical and at one point almost turned into a brawl when Mitchell went for a loose ball, was piled upon by Kalib Boone. The two seemed to fire off a couple of punches as other players piled on and officials tried to restore peace.
Woody Newton, who wasn't in the game at the moment for OSU came flying off the bench and was ejected for that while Boone got a personal called and a technical, taking him out of the game. With Avery Anderson, another starter, out with wrist surgery, that took away a lot of what the Cowboys had left.
But if the defense won this game, the return of Mitchell's offensive touch may win some games down the stretch, the Mountaineers have three more regular season games — at Kansas, at Iowa State and at home against Kansas State.
Then they will try to negotiate their way through the Big 12 Championship and probably need two more to make the NCAA Tournament as their record now stands at 16-14.
Mitchell's scoring problems had reached nearly epic proportions. He had failed to reach double figures in eight of the last 10 games and over those 10 games had shot just 34.7% from the floor as compared to shooting 51.9% before that.
"Obviously it takes a little bit of a toll mentally because I want to be able to be out there for my team," Mitchell said. "The reality of it is I just stayed the course and stayed in the gym and kept working. The work is bound over time. I'm not going to abandon my work ethic and just keep going. I think it will show coming down the stretch."
WVU's offense had been stagnant with the centers not scoring and with Mitchell deep in a slump.
Stevenson had tried to talk with Mitchell about it, having had his own problems and his advice was for Mitchell to keep shooting.
"I don't care if you miss 20 times, shoot it," Stevenson said, knowing that when a shooter isn't making shots "it's the worst feeling in the world.
Stevenson knew early that Mitchell might be out of it early in the game. He made WVU's second basket, after Jimmy Bell Jr. had hit two free throws and Stevenson canned his first 3 to put WVU in front 7-3.
But there was a shot only a contortionist could make that came along quickly, going left and shooting it somehow over his right shoulder.
"I thought 'No way that's going in,'" Stevenson said. "It went in."
The big thing about the evening, though, was attitude. When WVU lost Saturday to last place Texas Tech, it was a strangely lackadaisical effort with so much on the line.
"We had intensity today and it showed," Stevenson said.
"We had a long talk about what we’ve got left, and what happens if we win, and what happens if we lose," Huggins said about a team meeting. "I was really disappointed in our effort in the prior game. I didn’t think our effort (was there). We’re up eight, and we give those eight back in what seems like a matter of five seconds. I just think that they were ready because they know they gave one away prior. We’ve got three more to go, and we’ve got to see what we can do with those three."
