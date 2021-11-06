MORGANTOWN — Is there any way for Oklahoma and Texas to take Oklahoma State with them when they leave the Big 12.
Maybe then the Mountaineers can find a way back into the nation’s Top 25, but it’s going to be hard with Mike Gundy’s Cowboys from Stillwater around to keep ruining WVU’s football image.
The Mountaineers have never beaten Oklahoma while playing in the Big 12 and they have now lost seven straight games to the Cowboys with Saturday’s, 24-3 loss, and that doesn’t even take into account Gundy now has ruined two big days in Major Harris’ life.
Gundy beat him back when he was quarterbacking Oklahoma State in the Sun Bowl against Harris and now on the day the Maj’s No. 9 was retired, he beat them with a defensive performance that was historic in its magnitude.
The 133 total yards WVU was able to squeeze against an overwhelming defense was the fewest by the Mountaineers since Nebraska beat them 31-0, in the 1994 Kickoff Classic and was the least yards an Oklahoma State defense allowed in a game since the 1912 season.
“I was pretty surprised, that was a pretty impressive performance defensive performance by this team,” Gundy said, knowing he had watched tape of Jarret Doege passig for 370 yards against Iowa State and Leddie Brown rushing for more than 100 yards.
“I don’t think anyone would have predicted we’d play defense like this. If they did, they should have headed to Vegas,” Gundy said.
The thing was, while the Mountaineers could do nothing offensively, the defense was playing good enough to win many games.
“If you saw their stat line without seeing the score, you’d say it was good enough to win,” Coach Neal Brown said.
But WVU’s offense wasn’t. They couldn’t run, couldn’t block, couldn’t pass and couldn’t hold on to the football.
Other than that they were just bad ... and there were times when the fans let them hear it.
That’s what happens when you have 12 tackles for losses, one coming on a 27-yard loss on a fumble that went backwards.
And then there were eight sacks.
“They were clearly better than us today,” Brown said.
No one argued with him.
The thing was, the game started with some hope, the only hope WVU had all game. The Mountaineers, as they so often do, they took the opening kickoff, used a nifty pass and run to Sam Jones as a big gainer and marched down the field.
So much for the good offensive news. The drive sputtered out inside the 20 and Casey Legg kicked a field goal to put WVU on top 3-0.
But there were clues of what was to come.
The inability to get past third down as they tried to get into the end zone led to a day when WVU would convert only two of 14 third chances.
It was like last week didn’t happen.
“The game’s hard,” Brown said. “What a difference a week makes.”
So, what happened?
“Look at the scoring drives. They call came off short fields,” Brown said. “They won at the line of scrimmage. That was clear.”
Then, whenever WVU seemed to be doing something defensively to make scoring possible only to have the Cowboys Australian punter flip the field, making WVU have to put together long drives when they couldn’t get first downs.
“They were telling me if we could get some first downs and get some tempo going,” Doege said.
The pressure eventually forced the defense to give in and quarterback Spencer Sanders twice connected on fades for short touchdowns to Tay Martin.
And once the lead stretched past one score, they could have cut to the post-game show on ESPN because it was over.
WVU was not about to grow up at halftime.
They were facing a defense with nine seniors and two juniors and weakened from two tough, physical games the past two weeks, they had no chance.
