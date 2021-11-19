MORGANTOWN — It was only an early season, first-round basketball game in a made-for-ESPN basketball tournament, but it turned into a historic game.
Not only did Taz Sherman set a career high with 27 points off a barrage of shots from everywhere and every angle, but Bob Huggins also took another step up the NCAA's career victory ladder.
Huggins' West Virginia Mountaineers scored an 87-68 victory over Elon for win No. 903 of Huggins' career, tying him for fourth place on the NCAA all-time victory list. He goes to break the tie on Friday night when the Mountaineers meet Marquette, a former Big East rival, in the semifinals of the Shriner's Children's Hospital Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Mountaineers never trailed and the game was tied only at 3-3. From there on the WVU defensive pressure was too much for Elon, while the guard combination of Sherman and Sean McNeil, who finished with 16 points, provided the offensive oomph. Sherman also had five assists.
As hard as it is to believe, this was Huggins' first trip to Charleston despite being in coaching for more than 40 years and he was impressed with what he saw of the city.
But he was impressed more by what he heard about the city. A veteran traveler, Huggins went to the person who figured to know the most about the area — the team bus driver.
"He's got three rivers running through his property," Huggins said during his pre-game radio show, "and the fish just come jumping out of those waters."
Seems the bus driver has 40 acres and he's got deer and boar running through, making it an outdoorsman's paradise and Huggins, who fancies himself a pretty good fisherman, ate it all up.
As the first half transpired, it looked as though WVU would eat up Elon, too.
Banging away from 3-point range and with a strong, pressure defense, WVU built a 15-point lead. But there was some foul trouble for the guards and some sloppy play from freshmen as Elon fought its way back into contention, cutting it to 44-37 at halftime.
It had been an action filled first half ... and an action filled halftime.
As the teams were heading off the floor to the locker room, WVU's Malik Curry and Elon's Jerald Gillens-Butler exchanged pleasantries, to say nothing of shoves. Each was assessed a technical foul.
It went no further than that but the stage was set for a physical second half, one which started with Taz Sherman owning 13 points and Sean McNeil 11. In truth, McNeil had the more spectacular half, hitting 5 of 7 shots and adding a deep 3 that hit the back of the rim, bounced high into the air and used gravity to come straight down through the hoop.
McNeil celebrated by putting the invisible six gun he just fired back into the invisible holster on his hip.
West Virginia regrouped at halftime and came out looking sharp again, the seven-point lead stretched out to 13 before Elon called time out four and a half minutes after intermission. By then, Sherman had his point total to 17.
WVU changed its offense midway through the second half and began attacking the basket off the dribble and Sherman, who doesn't really need easy shots to score, kept getting loose and with still 7:14 left he reached a career high with 27, that to be followed by McNeil banging home a 30-foot 3.
Suddenly the lead was at 16 and WVU was playing its best ball of the young season.
Midway through the second half WVU began attacking the basket off the dribble, Sherman continually getting loose, and the lead swelled to 17 while Sherman reached a career high 27 with still 7:14 left in the game.
From there on the Mountaineers worked more on the clock and its defense as it put the game and Elon to rest, allowing them no chance to get back into the game by shooting 53% from the floor.
The day started in mid-afternoon with St. Bonaventure putting four players into double figures and smothering Boise State with defense in a 67-61 victory. That was followed by Clemson shooting 55% from the field while overwhelming Temple, 75-48. Nick Honor was perfect for Clemson, hitting 7 of 7 from the field, including all 4 of his three-point shots while scoring 19.
The evening session opened with Marquette beating Ole Miss, 76-72, in a game that went down to the wire. Guard Darryl Morsell had 21 points while forward Justin Lewis led the way with 22. Marquette leaned heavily on 3-point shooting, taking 32 of them and canned 17 of 19 free throws.
They made 12 of 13 in the second half, while Ole Miss was making 4 of 13 from the free throw line in the second period.
Marquette is coached by former Texas coach Shaka Smart.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.