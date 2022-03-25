MORGANTOWN — Over the past three football seasons, Leddie Brown has probably been the most abused running back in the nation.
Much was made of the beating that quarterback Jarret Doege took as the offensive line went through growing pains — pains that most often were inflicted upon the West Virginia quarterback whose escape ability was sorely limited.
But with it, Brown was the Mountaineers’ ball carrier who may not have led the nation in yards per carry but certainly was the lead in bruises per carry. Despite gaining 2,442 yards in those three years on 429 carries, he had to make sure his collision insurance was up to date every time he was handed the football.
He never won the Heisman Trophy but he should have been awarded a Purple Heart, considering there were times when it felt as though it were one and 11 as he fought for yardage inside.
With Leddie gone, head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will rethink the running game and believe that despite two straight 1,000-yard seasons from Brown, they may wind up better off as four players compete for playing time.
“I like the [running back] room. I really do,” Brown said as spring practice opened this week and was asked his plans for the position. “I think that’s a question we’ve been asked a lot. We’re going to miss Leddie Brown. He was a very consistent player for us, but this is the best room we’ve had from the top down talent wise.”
The natural progression has his backup from last season, Tony Mathis moving up into his spot. Mathis got a chance late in the year, had a 118-yard game against Kansas, and gained 53 with 5 receptions as Brown sat out the bowl game against Minnesota.
“He finished the season really well and then had as good an off-season as anyone in the program,” Brown said.
“I really like the leadership Tony Mathis is showing. The game has really slowed down for him. He’s calm, confident. Not only running the football but his route running is really improved. That was something he wasn’t asked to do in Cedartown(Georgia). His pass protection is better.”
But Justin Johnson, who dipped his toe into the waters last year, is also back and has a strong resume while a newcomer, Jaylen Anderson, who had to battle to qualify academically, has come in and really caught Brown’s eye as a player he might be able to do a lot with.
“Jalen Anderson is extremely talented. He got a late start. He’s trying to play himself into condition because he’s a little heavy. When you all get to see him, you will like him. He’s a natural runner. He looks effortless out there and he’s got high football intelligence. He’s going to have a great future.”
And there is a wild card in the bunch, that being Lyn-J Dixon, a transfer from Clemson who is a different style entirely.
“Lyn-J Dixon, he can run. He’s fast. He’s a home run hitter,” Brown said. “He has to learn what our expectations are for our running backs are here because they are a little bit different than what he was asked to do for them at Clemson. It was a little bit fast for him today, not because of the speed of the game. He’s just eager.
“You like to see that. He really likes to show he can do. He can hit the home run. All four of those guys give us a chance.”
The breakaway threat that Dixon brings is something that’s been lacking in the Mountaineers’ offense for a while.
Now it’s up to Harrell to figure out how to use them all. He’s only had them for two practices, but he seems to be genuinely impressed with what he’s seen to date.
“They’ve done a really great job and had a great two days. One thing I like about all those guys is they are really disciplined and do what they are coached to do. Coach Chad Scott does a great job on things, for instance ball security,” Harrell said.
“It can be an issue. If you turn the ball over, you will lose games. It’s something we’ve tried to emphasize and if you watch those guys, it’s like, ‘Man, that’s exactly what we taught.’”
They also have stressed discipline with the reads they are making.
“Tuesday, we worked on outside zone and today on inside zone,” Harrell said. “Tuesday, they did a real good job. Like a quarterback has reads, so does a running back and they did a good job of seeing things, being disciplined and hitting where they are supposed to hit.
“Obviously, we don’t have pads on and the game changes when we do, for two days in shorts and helmets they’ve made a lot of big plays for us.”
Harrell also enjoyed the way Chad Scott was trying to sell the Mountaineers’ quarterbacks on the receiving skills his receivers have.
“Coach Scott was telling the quarterbacks in practice that they have to throw his guys the ball more. Yesterday every time they touched the ball it was an efficient play. Some of that’s trying to campaign for more balls for the running backs, which every position coach does,” Harrell said.
“But when he said it, I was thinking that’s a good campaign message. It was true. Every time they did throw the ball something good was happening. They caught good out of the backfield today. When they caught the ball something good happened.”
The running backs approach to the game and to practice also has caught Harrell’s eye.
“They are coachable, they just put their head down and work. Because of that, I think they are going to be good. If you show up with that mentality, you have a chance to be good at any position.”
With no proven quarterback, it could be that the running game will have to be relied on heavily and both Brown and Harrell think they have the mix that can make that an asset, not a liability.
