MORGANTOWN — All week long, coach Neal Brown harped on the same thing with his West Virginia football team as it readied itself for Virginia Tech.
“That Black Diamond Trophy has been in Blacksburg for 6,190 days,” he said one day, then remind them the next day it had resided with this week’s rival 6,191 days and then add a day each passing 24 hours until by the time Saturday came along, they believed that there was no way they could leave it there a minute longer.
It became something of an obsession, a present wrapped in gold during a Mountaineer Field gold rush where 60,000 fans rode an emotional roller coaster that built to a three-touchdown lead as the third quarter became the fourth, only to come unraveled like the baseball Robert Redford hit into the light tower in the movie “The Natural.”
They set the scene for as dramatic a real life ending you can have, WVU pulled off a goal line stand at the end, not at all unlike the one it used almost two decades ago for one of the greatest victories in the series’ history in Blacksburg, hanging on for 27-21 victory.
It was just Coach Neal Brown’s second victory at WVU over a nationally-ranked team, the Hokies having come in at No. 15, and ended a streak of three straight victories over the Mountaineers, who now have something to build on as they get ready for Oklahoma next week.
The house that is Milan Puskar Stadium was frenzied from the start, right from the moment WVU’s running back Leddie Brown broke loose on his team’s first running play for an 80-yard touchdown run, up to the end when Jackie Matthews capped off a memorable game for himself and the defense by breaking up a fourth-down pass in the end zone.
The pace of the game, the momentum of the game, wore down those who played, those who watched live and those who were out there in TV land.
“(It was a) great win. I’m really happy for our team and our fans,” Neal Brown said. “I’m worn out. I feel like I played. It’s a good thing I didn’t, but it felt like I did.”
There was a month full of spectacular plays on both sides and a couple of weeks’ worth of mistakes on both sides, most noticeably on WVU’s side for mistakes stand out so much larger when a lead is slipping through one team’s fingers.
“Football has such a swing of momentum, and I think everybody felt it in the stadium.,” Brown said.
See, everyone understood where WVU was coming from in this one. They were 1-1 and the victory was not exactly a program builder.
Brown has always preached one thing.
“Winning is hard,” he said again. “We talked about it before the game. I thought this was going to be a defining moment for this team and where we’re at. We had a big (home-field advantage). The crowd was electric. We appreciate them. They made a difference. I thought they really made a difference early, and they made a difference late on that final (Virginia Tech) drive.”
But a crowd that is rollicking to a 27-7 lead can react badly to setbacks and they were getting restless toward the end when Tech scored with 3:10 left to make it 27-21.
WVU got the ball with a chance to run out the clock with a first down, Tech having expended a couple of time outs.
Brown had put his redshirt freshman Garrett Greene into the game because he had hoped to stay on the ground but a third down false start put the Mountaineers in a third and 0 situation, so he sent starting quarterback Jarret Doege back into the game for what he envisioned as a safe screen pass.
Nothing was safe on this day, however, and Doege threw — of all things — an interception.
Now the game was on the line, although post-game Brown tried to cover Doege.
“I’ll take that one on me,” he said. “They did a good job playing it. We were trying to hit something we could hit quick because we’d had a hard time protecting the back side a little bit late in the game.
“He floated it a little bit. He should have thrown it in the ground, but I’ll the hit on that because I should have put him in a better position.”
Suddenly, Tech was ahead while losing. WVU was taking time outs as the Hokies moved to the WVU 4, third and goal.
It looked over, but Jackie Matthews did a good job to turn the third-down pass into an incompletion.
Now it was down to one play and Matthews defended it like he knew what was coming, which in a way he did.
“We played it like we’d seen that play before, which we had,” Brown said.
That was virtually one of his favorite two-point plays, one they practice against every day.
So it was that the Mountaineers escaped, making Brown’s 80-yard TD run and Doege’s two touchdown passes to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, along with Casey Legg’s two field goals stand up.
