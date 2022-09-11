MORGANTOWN — First the rain fell on Mountaineer Field Saturday night.
Then the sky fell in on the Mountaineers' season as Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant stepped in front of a JT Daniels pass meant for Bryce Ford-Wheaton in overtime and ran it 86 yards into the end zone to give the Jayhawks a 55-42 victory over the Mountaineers.
"It was 'Space Cover 1'," Daniels said of the defense. "They played it a lot. On third down we hit Bryce on that earlier. That corner did a really good job to jump it. It's a crazy sport. We played really well until the end and one play can turn it."
Actually, it was two plays that turned it.
"Two turnovers were the difference," said WVU Coach Neal Brown
He was speaking of the interceptions and a fumbled punt by Reese Smith that was recovered by Kansas and turned into a touchdown.
The interception wiped out a heart-stopping WVU rally in the closing seconds of regulation that sent the game into overtime at 42-42 tying the game on a spectacular sliding catch by Ford-Wheaton that put the ball at the 2-yard line to set up a CJ Donaldson TD run.
A two-point conversion pass to Ford-Wheaton, who finished the night with 11 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the conversion, tied the score.
But Kansas, getting first possession in OT, scored on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels to Quentin Skinner and an extra point to put the Mountaineers in a score or lose situation.
They lost, their season now in danger of coming completely undone at 0-2, while Kansas jumped to 2-0.
It was evident right from the start that the only D anyone would see in this game was as a part of TD, as in touchdown.
The first half was a festival of offense right from the start. It only took West Virginia 1:41 to score its first touchdown of what would be a first half that led to a combined 49 points with 475 yards between the two teams.
WVU's third play of the game was an out and up pattern run by Sam James. He went out, broke up and the Kansas defense broke down, the cornerback slipped just enough that the fleet James broke free.
Given an open target, JT Daniels seldom misses and this one he put right on the money for a 59-yard touchdown.
That made it 7-0 and Ford-Wheaton hadn't yet made his impact on the game, a game in which he caught six passes for 100 yards and two TDs. in the first half.
His first big play came on the Mountaineers next possession when WVU was faced with a fourth and 4. Daniels threw, Ford-Wheaton caught and WVU had a first down. Moments later WVU needed another clutch play, so Daniels threw and Ford-Wheat caught again, this on third down for another first down
That let them drive to the KU 1, from where CJ Donaldson burst into the end zone and it was 14-0.
But thoughts of breaking it open became farfetched as the KU offense, slick in its use of formations and motion, came together and marched for a touchdown from Mason Fairchild on a pass Jalon Daniels and it was 14-7.
No sweat.
Daniels simply hit Ford-Wheaton a quick out, the long-legged receiver ducked in behind a block from linemen James Gmiter and Ja'Quay Hubbard, then cut out and put it into high gear, and took off down the sideline like a Indy racer for a 67-yard score.
Kansas, however, had another answer, scoring on a 6-yard Devin Neal run.
The lead down to one touchdown, Daniels and Ford-Wheaton again hooked up, this time on a short slant — anything under 30 yards was considered short. This one was only five yards, but put seven more points on the board, which gave the Mountaineers a 28-14 lead with 3:11 left in the half.
Again, Kansas had an answer, this on a pass from the Jayhawks' Daniels to Nel for a 17-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left in a half that would end with WVU leading, 28-21.
No one on either offense wanted to see the half end, but especially WVU's JT Daniels, who had completed 14 of 15 passes for 185 yards, living up to the hype he brought with him to Morgantown from Georgia.
Halftime was uneventful, neither team scoring during intermission, but the same cannot be said for Kansas in the third quarter.
The Jayhawks received the kickoff and took it right down the field, a 40-yard throw from Daniels to Quinton Skinner moved the football to the Mountaineers' 3, where Neal did the rest and tied the game at 28-28.
Then something very strange happened. WVU had to punt and then forced Kansas to punt.
This was a most inopportune moment for a mistake, but punt returner Reese Smith had it bounce off his chest with the Jayhawks' Torry Locklin making a rolling recovery along the sideline at the WVU 24.
The Mountaineers' defense couldn't stop KU all night, so you knew this was bad news and even an untimely fumble at the 3 by KU running back David Hishaw Jr. didn't matter, as he somehow scrambled and got the ball back.
Neal took care of the rest with another touchdown from the 3 and Kansas led, 35-28 as the game headed into the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers threatened to tie the game but Kansas stiffened again on defense and Casey Legg was forced to kick a 27-yard field goal, narrowing it to 35-31.
Kansas hardly flinched, parlaying a 30-yard pass and then a 30-yard run through a big hole on the left side by Hishaw Jr. that carried to the end zone and, all of a sudden, with 10:59 left, the Mountaineers needed two touchdowns to win the game.
The 52,188 fans were now restless and when WVU ran Justin Johnson Jr. on 3rd and 4, gaining only one yard, the boos rained down from the stands.
But the Daniels to Ford-Wheaton combination bailed them out with a first-down completion at the KU 5.
Really in need of a touchdown, WVU wound up having to settle for a 28-yard field goal after a false start was called on Hubbard, Daniels scrambled to the 1, and then yet another false start set them back, this one on third tight end Treylan Davis.
The field goal made it 42-34 with 4:04 to play, meaning WVU needed to get the ball back, score a TD and two-point conversion to tie.
It was hardly the script anyone would write but it was the reality of the moment.
And WVU found a way to draw even ... the way they had done it all night, meaning Daniels to Ford-Wheaton.
But first there was a miracle waiting to happen, that coming on a Daniels pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage up into the air but Kaden Prather beat everyone to it and turned it into a 25-yard gain to the KU 23 with 1:08 left.
Rain was falling but WVU battled on, Daniels scrambled and fired toward Ford-Wheaton, who made a miraculous sliding catch of the pass that hit him right in the middle of his No. 0 jersey.
There was more intrigue as Tony Mathis gained one, taking it to the 1 with 38 seconds left.
In came CJ Donaldson, who launched his 240-pound body into the end zone.
Still, a 2-point conversion was needed and it came in the form of — what else — a pass to Ford-Wheaton at the back of the end zone, tying the game at 42-42 at the end of regulation.
