MORGANTOWN — Another game, another West Virginia loss.
That's 13 of the last 14 games.
This time it was to Texas, 82-81. Last time it was to Iowa State, 84-81.
Call it what you want.
Gut wrenching? Yes.
Heart stopping? Certainly.
Mind blowing? of course.
The losses are coming at you so fast, so furiously that we're all running out of organs.
And excuses.
Each game they blew a 10-point lead in the second half. Each game they had a late chance to win or tie.
And, in each game the final play went blooohy. First it was an inbounds play where no one did what they were supposed to do at Iowa State, which turned into a turnover.
"No one listened," Huggins said, having gone ballistic on his players after that game was flushed down the toilet. "I drew up the deal in Ames four times. That ought to be plenty."
This time they listened. The directions were clear. The play was good, it went to the right guy, Malik Curry. He got a good shot.
It bounced around.
It missed.
"I thought what we ran, I don't know how you can get a better shot. They're going to guard the basket," Huggins said.
Maybe, Huggins may have thought, they'd be looking for Taz Sherman, despite Curry's performance. But it couldn't be Sherman on this day."
So, it ended up being nothing more than one more trip down "Heart Attack Alley."
"I wanted to get Malik the shot because, quite frankly, he was our best offensive guy," Huggins said of the play he drew up. "He can create a shot better and Taz (Sherman) had a tough day. He's entitled to it, because he's had many great days. "
For the second game in a row Curry was nearly unstoppable. He had 19 against Iowa State and against Texas he finished with a WVU high 27 points, making 7 of his first 14 shots.
The 15th wouldn't fall. There was one second left.
"We got what we wanted," Curry said. "That's a shot we got to make. That's going to haunt me, especially when we're in a draught. That's a shot I can't back. I felt like that was a good shot. It just didn't go in."
West Virginia immediately fouled Texas' Teddy Allen, who wound up with the rebound.
He had two shots coming at the other end. Allen missed the first one and Coach Chris Beard, called a time out to make sure nothing could go wrong with 1.9 seconds left.
It didn't. Allen missed the second, probably intentionally, and a last-ditch effort to get the ball down the court was futile.
Allen didn't miss much. The brother of former Mountaineer Teddy Allen, who has played at five different schools including WVU finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
It was over. The crowd, which had been rabid and wild, left, but not without incident as a youngster fell over a railing while exiting. Unconfirmed reports say that he hit his head, a doctor in the crowd and EMTs arrived quickly but he was taken to a local hospital.
