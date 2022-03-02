MORGANTOWN — West Virginia keeps doing things you’ve never seen Mountaineer teams do before.
Unfortunately for them, they are things you never want to see them do again.
The disintegration of their season became complete when they missed 17 consecutive shots in the first half of what would turn out to be a 72-59 loss to Oklahoma before a scant crowd in Norman on Tuesday night.
The loss was WVU’s seventh in row, or, if you prefer, its 13th out of its last 14 games.
Coach Bob Huggins says he’s had enough of it.
“We have guys who don’t listen, guys who don’t care,” Huggins said on his post-game radio show. “You’re probably not going to see some guys suited up for the next game.”
They are guaranteed the ninth and last seed in the Big 12 Tournament after closing out the regular season with Senior Night at home against TCU.
Odd as it may seem, as bad as WVU’s shooting was, 22.2% in the first half, it wound up being their defense that cost them the game, Oklahoma shredded them with cuts to the basket throughout the second half.
It was so bad that WVU went from four-points down at halftime to losing by 13 even though the Mountaineers shot 60% in the second half.
The Sooners kept the Mountaineers from ever making a charge in the second half, even though they shot better and got 17 points from high scorer Malik Curry, by connecting on 9 of their last 11 shots, most of them from point blank range.
And, just for the record, the game was decided at the free throw line in the second half. Or maybe it might be better to say it was decided away from the free throw line.
Oklahoma, which did not shoot a free throw in the first half, made 10 of 13 after intermission. WVU did not go to the free throw line after halftime.
The officiating, FYI, was led by John Higgins.
“We didn’t get to 1-and-1 in the second half,” Huggins said. “We didn’t shoot a free throw.”
WVU is the top free throw shooting team in the conference.
There are lies, damn lies and statistics and that was the story for the Mountaineers in the first half.
West Virginia couldn’t buy a basket not even with all the NIL money all the players in the Big 12 have netting this year. In fact, WVU couldn’t net anything.
No one really knows what the record is but if WVU didn’t set a record for inaccuracy from the field, they came close.
At one point, they missed 17 consecutive shots from the floor. That’s 10 minutes and 26 seconds of playing blind man’s bluff.
That’s a statistic, but somehow they found a way to go to the locker trailing by just four points.
And that’s no damn lie.
The Mountaineers closed out the half with 10 consecutive points, starting with Isaiah Cottrell hitting a 3 that was almost as bad a shot as the 17 missed, the ball hit the back iron but, instead of bouncing out to half court, it went straight up into the air and came down through the basket.
Curry followed that with a jumper, Pauly Paulicap capped off a strong first half with a put back and then Sherman, on WVU’s final shot of the half, scored his first basket from 3-point range.
Paulicap reached double figures for the first time as a Mountaineer.
One may wonder how WVU was so close with only 8 baskets. They did so because Oklahoma didn’t get to take a free throw in the first half and WVU had only four.
Think about that. The referees were missing as many fouls as WVU was missing shots.
The second half had a different feel to it. Oklahoma decided to go into a game where they attacked the basket, something that has rewarded so many teams against WVU over the year.
And the Sooners were rewarded. They got to the free throw line a bit as the John Higgins-led crew couldn’t avoid calling fouls any longer and they also began piling up points on layups.
WVU’s offense found its legs at the same time but because the defense couldn’t get stops, they couldn’t cut into Oklahoma’s lead, even though they were hitting some 3s.
