MORGANTOWN — Chances are, if West Virginia football coach Neal Brown could have picked anyone to have a big day in the first scrimmage of fall camp, it’s likely he would have decided on back up running back Tony Mathis.
The scrimmage, you see, wasn’t centered upon the star players or the first unit in the coaching staff’s eyes. They know what they can do.
“Today was about finding guys who are ready to compete,” Brown said. “it was more about guys who are on the cusp, do they play this year or do they not play? Are they guys who are ready to be on the first team or do they rotate? Today was about putting pressure on them and see how they react.”
And Mathis’ reaction was, shall we say, to make a reference to a song by Johnny Mathis — no relation — “Wonderful, Wonderful.”
“I thought Tony Mathis was a guy who really stood out offensively. He had a couple of touchdowns, ran the ball with great balance, broke a couple of tackles. Excited for him,” Brown said.
WVU’s running game was improved in Neal Brown’s second season, but considering that the first year’s running game was quite simply pathetic, the team not rushing for 900 yards in 12 games, it was a foregone conclusion it would be better.
The COVID-19 marred 2020 season saw Leddie Brown emerge as a 1,000-yard rusher, but he got little help when replaced. Alek Sinkfield, his primary backup, managed just 372 rushing yards and wound up transferring, leaving Mathis to inherit the backup role even though he was mostly untried, possessing just 70 yards in 22 career carries.
The coaching staff, however, believed he was better than that and was thrilled in January when he came into the coaches offices.
“We always talk it’s about work,” Neal Brown said. “His season didn’t go exactly the way he wanted it to. He came into the offices in January and wanted to know what he had to improve on.”
So it was he talked with Brown and Chad Scott, the running backs coach, both of whom stressed working toward his goals.
The importance of hard work is the mantra of the coaching staff, as laid out by offensive coordinator Gerad Parker last week while discussing getting improvement from his wide receivers.
“The truth lies in the work,” Parker said. “That’s all we talk about. Once you remove drama and get lost in the work you can quit focusing on negative results or any result at all. It creates this ability to have consistency. That’s all it is.”
And so it was that the 5-11, 205-pound Mathis went about his business in the offseason.
“We’re not where we want to be with our running game,” Brown said. “I doubt any coach is going to say a week into camp ‘Our running game is really where we want it to be.’ It takes a long time because can’t work on it over the summer. You can go out there and do 7-on-7, but it’s not exactly like it’s going to be in fall camp.”
As for the running game itself, that’s a work in progress. Leddie Brown has concentrated more to date in camp and through the off-season on catching passes, either out of the backfield or lined up at a wide receiver position.
The idea is they want to find as many creative ways as they can to get Brown the ball on the outside, so he doesn’t take a beating and miss any time.
A’various Sparrow, a redshirt sophomore, is also back with Mathis, and there are walk-ons Markquan Rucker and Owen Chafin in camp.
However, help is not far away as the Mountaineers recruiting class this year included a pair of four-star running backs in Justin Johnson from Edwardsville, Illinois, who is in camp, and Jaylen Anderson from Perry, Ohio, who has not yet enrolled because of some problems with the NCAA Clearinghouse.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.