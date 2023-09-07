MORGANTOWN — With a 4-0 start to the 2023 campaign, the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has begun to garner national recognition, coming in at No. 16 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Additionally, senior Yutaro Tsukada earned a spot on the College Soccer News Team of the Week while junior Carlos Hernando was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week.
In two games last week against Bucknell and Yale, Tsukada collected six points, tallying a goal and an assist in each contest. His penalty kick against the Bulldogs proved to be the game-winner.
Hernando is the only Mountaineer field player to play every minute this season through four games. Against Bucknell and Yale, his strong defensive play from his center back position contributed to two shutouts and just one shot on goal in two matches.
Sophomore Marcus Caldeira also has been on a tear to begin the season as he is tied for the NCAA lead with five goals, having scored in all four matches thus far.
The Mountaineers enter the rankings for the first time since Sept. 6, 2022, when they were slotted at No. 23.
The next two opponents for West Virginia feature a pair of Top 10 teams as No. 3 Portland comes to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. before the Mountaineers head to Orlando to take on No. 6 UCF and open Sun Belt play on Friday, Sept. 15.
For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.